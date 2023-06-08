Menu
Candlebox Announce Final Studio Album The Long Goodbye

Arriving August 25th via Round Hill Records

candlebox final album 2023
Candlebox, photo by Graham Fielder
June 8, 2023 | 1:37pm ET

    Candlebox have announced their final studio album, The Long Goodbye, arriving August 25th via Round Hill Records.

    The LP marks the alt-rockers’ eighth album and will drop amid their upcoming tour supporting 3 Doors Down. The extensive trek, which also includes numerous Candlebox headlining dates, kicks off June 14th in Baltimore and runs through October 21st in Cherokee, North Carolina. Pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “Adam, BJ, Brian, Island and I are all super excited for everyone to hear this record,” said frontman Kevin Martin in a press announcement. “We pushed ourselves creatively as far as our hearts and souls would let us and created something that we’re incredibly excited about and very proud of. We can’t wait for the world to hear The Long Goodbye, the final chapter in a long and illustrious career for Candlebox. One last album on one last tour to wrap up 30 years of rock ‘n’ roll with a nice little bow.”

    More information regarding The Long Goodbye is coming soon, according the band, and the artwork can be seen below. The album will conclude Candlebox’s three-decade recording career, which began with their popular 1993 self-titled debut and its hits singles “Far Behind” and “You.”

    Stay tuned to for more information on Candlebox’s new album, and get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    The Long Goodbye Artwork:

    candlebox last goodbye album artwork

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

