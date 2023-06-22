Death metal luminaries Cannibal Corpse have announced their 16th studio album, Chaos Horrific (out September 22nd), along with a Fall 2023 co-headlining North American tour with Mayhem. The lead single from the LP, “Blood Blind,” can be heard now.

The tour will coincide with the album’s release, kicking off that same day on September 22nd in Nashville and running through an October 21st date in Louisville. The trek boasts arguably the strongest extreme-metal tour package of 2023, with Gorguts and Blood Incantation providing support.

Deep into an illustrious career, Cannibal Corpse continue to churn out goopy, curdled death metal of the old-school variety. “Blood Blind” exemplifies the band’s mastery of the style, with its barrage of down-tuned riffs, pummeling drums, and the low frequency gutturals of frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

“I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song,” stated guitarist Rob Barrett in the album’s press announcement. “Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course.”

Chaos Horrific was once again produced by guitarist Erik Rutan — the sixth time he’s been behind the board for a Cannibal Corpse album.

“I never go into a record thinking about anything, I just let the writing flow freely with no limitations,” Rutan said the creative process in the studio. “But this time, I knew I wanted to push the envelope a bit in a different direction than Violence Unimagined; expand the dynamics, explore new territory without departing from what Cannibal Corpse is and always shall be.”

You can pre-order Chaos Horrific on vinyl here and on CD here. Stream the video for “Blood Blind” and see the album artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Chaos Horrific Artwork:

Chaos Horrific Tracklist:

01. Overlords Of Violence

02. Frenzied Feeding

03. Summoned For Sacrifice

04. Blood Blind

05. Vengeful Invasion

06. Chaos Horrific

07. Fracture And Refracture

08. Pitchfork Impalement

09. Pestilential Rictus

10. Drain You Empty

Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem’s Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates with Gorguts and Blood Incantation:

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall

09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/24 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

09/29 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Royal Oak

10/03 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/07 – Lake City, UT @The Depot

10/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

10/10 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/17 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/18 – Dallas, TX @The Factory

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall