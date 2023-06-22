Menu
Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album and Tour with Mayhem, Unleash “Blood Blind”: Stream

The death metal vets' 16th studio album arrives September 22nd via Metal Blade

cannibal corpse 2023 album
Cannibal Corpse, photo by Alex Morgan
June 22, 2023 | 12:23pm ET

    Death metal luminaries Cannibal Corpse have announced their 16th studio album, Chaos Horrific (out September 22nd), along with a Fall 2023 co-headlining North American tour with Mayhem. The lead single from the LP, “Blood Blind,” can be heard now.

    The tour will coincide with the album’s release, kicking off that same day on September 22nd in Nashville and running through an October 21st date in Louisville. The trek boasts arguably the strongest extreme-metal tour package of 2023, with Gorguts and Blood Incantation providing support.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates began today (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Related Video

    Deep into an illustrious career, Cannibal Corpse continue to churn out goopy, curdled death metal of the old-school variety. “Blood Blind” exemplifies the band’s mastery of the style, with its barrage of down-tuned riffs, pummeling drums, and the low frequency gutturals of frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

    “I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song,” stated guitarist Rob Barrett in the album’s press announcement. “Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course.”

    Chaos Horrific was once again produced by guitarist Erik Rutan — the sixth time he’s been behind the board for a Cannibal Corpse album.

    “I never go into a record thinking about anything, I just let the writing flow freely with no limitations,” Rutan said the creative process in the studio. “But this time, I knew I wanted to push the envelope a bit in a different direction than Violence Unimagined; expand the dynamics, explore new territory without departing from what Cannibal Corpse is and always shall be.”

    You can pre-order Chaos Horrific on vinyl here and on CD here. Stream the video for “Blood Blind” and see the album artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Chaos Horrific Artwork:

    cannibal corpse chaos horrific artwork

    Chaos Horrific Tracklist:
    01. Overlords Of Violence
    02. Frenzied Feeding
    03. Summoned For Sacrifice
    04. Blood Blind
    05. Vengeful Invasion
    06. Chaos Horrific
    07. Fracture And Refracture
    08. Pitchfork Impalement
    09. Pestilential Rictus
    10. Drain You Empty

    Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem’s Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates with Gorguts and Blood Incantation:
    09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall
    09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    09/24 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    09/28 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    09/29 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Royal Oak
    10/03 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live
    10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/06 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    10/07 – Lake City, UT @The Depot
    10/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
    10/10 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    10/17 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    10/18 – Dallas, TX @The Factory
    10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

    cannibal corpse mayhem tour poster

