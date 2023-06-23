Heavy Song of the Week: Cannibal Corpse Foresee a Torturous Future for Humanity on “Blood Blind”

Heavy Song of the Week is a feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the top spot goes to “Blood Blind” by Cannibal Corpse.

Cannibal Corpse are quite possibly the definitive death metal band — and one of the longest running. Corpsegrinder and company just keep churning out mucky OSDM as if they’re perpetually stuck in 1993, binging off a bottomless VHS horror collection to inspire more anthems of disgust.

According to drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, the band’s new single “Blood Blind” is about “mass mutilations to reset the human race in a genocide that was embraced by the masses.” Extreme for some, par for Cannibal Corpse, whose morbid imagination knows no bounds. Lowdown, bruising death metal is really the only way to communicate such lyrical content, with downtuned guitars and pummeling drums creating a gnarled bed for Corpsegrinder’s gutturals.

Honorable Mentions:

Baroness – “Last Word”

Baroness exist in a cross-section of prog, sludge, and post-hardcore that is specific to only them. In short, nobody really sounds like Baroness. “Last Word” is a song that only they could pull off, with a busy six-minute arrangement featuring dense guitar work — some of the most complex we’ve heard from the band to date — and an increased emphasis on dual vocals. It’s an intriguing introduction to the group’s first non-color themed album, Stone.

Dethklok – “Aortic Desecration”

The return of Metalocalypse and Dethklok makes our heavy metal hearts swell. Fitting, then, that the fictional band’s new song — its first in 10 years — is called “Aortic Desecration.” With the show’s mastermind Brendon Small behind the curtain, Dethklok’s music has always been, well… way better than it has any right to be. This isn’t novelty heavy metal parody. Rather, songs like “Aortic Desecration” are proof of Small’s passion for the genre and metal culture, as he’s made Dethklok a viable death metal recording project unto itself — even if we’ll always picture it being played by Nathan Explosion and the gang.

Jag Panzer – “Bound as One”

Jag Panzer are best known for their 1984 debut album Ample Destruction, a cult classic of US power metal. The band has continued to drop albums and operate on-and-off in the decades since, with a new album, The Hallowed, out today. “We will last through the frost!” shouts singer Harry Conklin on the opening track “Bound as One.” That lyric could be a rallying cry for Jag Panzer, who appear unfazed by the passage of time and the shifting trends of heavy metal. This song sounds like ’84 in the best way.