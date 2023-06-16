Menu
Carly Pearce on Duetting with Chris Stapleton and Trisha Yearwood

The country star talks about “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and the enduring battle to hear women on country radio

Kyle Meredith with Carly Pearce, photo by Allister Ann
June 16, 2023 | 1:11pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Carly Pearce sits down with Kyle Meredith to give insight into her latest single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” a powerful track featuring Chris Stapleton.

    The acclaimed country star, known for her lyrical explorations of complex and tumultuous relationships, discusses her talent for crafting poignant and emotive songs. Pearce delves into her artistic evolution, revealing her interest in a more rootsy sound for her upcoming collection. That includes a duet with one of her “musical heroes,” Stapleton, on her new song.

    “I can’t even believe that I get to say that I have a song with Chris Stapleton,” she says of working with the fellow Kentuckian, adding, “I wrote this song not with Chris in mind at all, but I got that demo back, and I felt… like I heard him on it. The layer that he brought to this song really… bookended what this one person was saying by giving his side of the story when the bridge comes. I think it’s a really powerful, unique duet.”

    Pearce also addresses the progress that women are making on the country radio charts, highlighting the strides that have been made while acknowledging the work that still remains to be done. She also shares her experience of collaborating with Trisha Yearwood, and working alongside her other musical heroes.

    Listen to Carly Pearce chat about “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    You can also listen to “We Don’t Fight Anymore” below.

