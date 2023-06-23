Carly Rae Jepsen Returns with New Song “Shy Boy”: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped “Shy Boy,” her first bit of new music since last year’s album The Loneliest Time. Listen to it below.

The Loneliest Time was released last October and featured the single “Beach House,” Song of the Week “Talking to Yourself,” and the TikTok famous disco title track. Revisit our interview with Jepsen about the album here.

On top of the new single, Jepsen is currently on tour. Following an appearance at Glastonbury this weekend, she’ll play a few shows supporting boygenius, as well as make appearances at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival. Find tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

