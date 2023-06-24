The Cast of Outlander on Season 7, Nonviolence, and the Sinead O’Connor Theme Song

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The cast of Outlander — including David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Joey Phillips, Izzie Moeller-Small, and producer Maril Davis — sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the seventh season. With 16 episodes, the penultimate season is the hit show’s biggest yet.

Vandervaart, Phillips, and Moeller-Small talk about what it’s like to come into the cast at this point in the story, while Berry and Bell dig into the emotional weight of playing these characters over the last six years. We also get to hear about how the brother/sister pair that Phillips and Moeller-Small portray navigate their experiences in the backdrop of the American Revolution. Then, Davis joins the pair for a debate on whether or not they would try and change history if given the chance.

Davis also talks about what this season means now that fans know the story is starting to wrap up, as well as how they got Sinead O’Connor to sing the theme song.

Listen to the cast of Outlander chat about Season 7 and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.