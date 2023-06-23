Since news broke on Thursday that the missing Titan submersible had imploded near the site of the Titanic, Celine Dion’s Titanic theme “My Heart Will Go On” has seen a dramatic bump in streams.

Per TMZ, the Oscar-winning song has racked up more than 500,000 Spotify streams since the search and rescue effort for the OceanGate sub ended when a debris field was found on the ocean floor.

According to the Associated Press, the US Navy had analyzed acoustic data and found an anomaly “consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost.” The Navy then passed on the information to the Coast Guard, who continued the search until the debris was found.

The Titan was last seen on Sunday, June 18th before losing communication with a research ship. Its operator, OceanGate, offers tourism rides to the Titanic for $250,000 each. Those who perished in the implosion include CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, researcher/diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Following the news, Titanic director James Cameron — who has traveled to the wreck site over 33 times — pointed out that the team behind the submersible ignored warnings about the vehicle’s structure while comparing the implosion to the actual Titanic.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself — where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result,” he said.