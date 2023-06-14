CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album, Fall 2023 Tour

CHAI have announced their new self-titled album, out September 22nd via Sub Pop/Sony Music, and mapped out a Fall 2023 tour in support. As a preview of the LP, the Japanese indie pop band has also shared the single “PARA PARA.”

For the first time, the group wrote the album on the road, finding time to record between shows at studios in LA, Mexico City, and New York City. Vocalist/keyboardist MANA noted in a statement that “everything reflected in the lyrics expresses our experience as Japanese women.” Producer Ryu Takahashi added that CHAI wanted to “dig into their Japanese identity, not in a traditional sense, but in this filtered Western way.”

In support of CHAI, the band will kick off their tour on September 23rd at Idaho’s Flipside Festival. They’ll make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, DC, and more before wrapping in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Giving simple instructions in its lyrics, “PARA PARA” is an ode to a two-step dance trend that took over Japan in the ’90s. “There’s not a deep meaning to that song, it’s really just about the dance,” explained MANA. “As long as you can feel the two-step, any dance is possible! Let your body just move to your dancing heart. When your body moves to the beat of your heart, you’ll realize that the world is smaller than you think, and all your problems are easier than they seem.”

Stream the track below and scroll onwards for the album artwork and tracklist.

Prior to “PARA PARA,” CHAI previewed the album with April’s “We the Female!” The LP follows 2021’s WINK, and pre-orders are ongoing.

CHAI Artwork:



CHAI Tracklist:

01. MATCHA

02. From 1992

02. PARA PARA

04. GAME

05. We the Female!

06. Neo Kawaii,K?

07. I Can’t Organize

08. Driving22

09. Like, I Need

10. KARAOKE

CHAI 2023 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Flipside Festival

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/13 – Mexico City, MEX @ Indie Rocks!