Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Zendaya is a Master of Tennis and Seduction in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers Trailer: Watch

Out in theaters on September 15th

Advertisement
Challengers trailer Zendaya new film watch
Challengers (MGM)
June 20, 2023 | 3:42pm ET

    MGM has shared the first trailer for Challengers, an upcoming romantic sports comedy directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya as a pro tennis player who gets entangled in a steamy love triangle. Watch the trailer below.

    Zendaya — who also has a producing credit — appears as Tashi Duncan, the wife and coach of Grand Slam champion Art, played by Mike Faist. After a losing streak, Duncan signs Art up for a Challenger event in which he’ll face-off against Patrick (Josh O’Connor), his former friend and Duncan’s former lover.

    The trailer cuts between the trio’s complicated past and their tense predicament in the present, featuring moments of seduction, betrayal, tragedy, and, of course, plenty of high-stakes tennis. Watch it below. The film hits theaters September 15th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Like Guadagnino’s previous film, Bones and All, Challengers will feature a soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Principal photography began in May 2022 and wrapped the following month. Guadagnino shared with Rotten Tomatoes that he visited Zendaya on set for her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two, for dubbing.

    This past April, Zendaya delivered her first live performance in seven years at Coachella, joining Labrinth to perform “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” — two songs from her hit HBO series, Euphoria.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kraven the hunter trailer poster spider-man aaron taylor-johnson

Kraven the Hunter Trailer Shows R-Rated Take on Latest Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off: Watch

June 19, 2023

Golshifteh Farahani Sam Hargrave Extinction 2 Netflix podcast interview

Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Hargrave on Extraction 2, One-Shot Action, and Potential Prequels

June 17, 2023

The Flash Review

The Flash Can’t Outrun Its Baggage or Its Competition: Review

June 16, 2023

asteroid city wes anderson dialogue

The Asteroid City Cast Says Wes Anderson’s Dialogue Is “Like Music”

June 16, 2023

arnold schwarzenegger president 2024 comments i could win

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks He Would Win 2024 Presidential Election If He Could Run

June 16, 2023

andy muschietti batman

The Flash Director Andy Muschietti to Direct New Batman Film The Brave and the Bold

June 15, 2023

Indiana Jones 5 Review

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review: A Solid Farewell for an Icon

June 15, 2023

wham docuentary trailer watch film movie netflix news pop music

Wham! Tell Their Own Story in Trailer for New Netflix Documentary: Watch

June 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Zendaya is a Master of Tennis and Seduction in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter