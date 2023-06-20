Zendaya is a Master of Tennis and Seduction in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers Trailer: Watch

MGM has shared the first trailer for Challengers, an upcoming romantic sports comedy directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya as a pro tennis player who gets entangled in a steamy love triangle. Watch the trailer below.

Zendaya — who also has a producing credit — appears as Tashi Duncan, the wife and coach of Grand Slam champion Art, played by Mike Faist. After a losing streak, Duncan signs Art up for a Challenger event in which he’ll face-off against Patrick (Josh O’Connor), his former friend and Duncan’s former lover.

The trailer cuts between the trio’s complicated past and their tense predicament in the present, featuring moments of seduction, betrayal, tragedy, and, of course, plenty of high-stakes tennis. Watch it below. The film hits theaters September 15th.

Like Guadagnino’s previous film, Bones and All, Challengers will feature a soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Principal photography began in May 2022 and wrapped the following month. Guadagnino shared with Rotten Tomatoes that he visited Zendaya on set for her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two, for dubbing.

This past April, Zendaya delivered her first live performance in seven years at Coachella, joining Labrinth to perform “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” — two songs from her hit HBO series, Euphoria.