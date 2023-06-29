Menu
Charli XCX Shares “Speed Drive” from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

The Queen of Cars is back at it again

charli xcx speed drive barbie soundtrack
Charli XCX, photo by Terrence O’Connor
June 29, 2023 | 7:05pm ET

    Let’s ride. Charli XCX has shared “Speed Drive,” her contribution to the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s BarbieListen to the song below.

    “Speed Drive” is another welcome addition to the “Charli XCX Songs About Cars” canon. The track, produced by Easyfun, interpolates Toni Basil’s “Hey, Mickey!” (“Oh, Barbie, you’re so fine/ You’re so fine you blow my mind”) with Charli’s classic calling cards: electronic melodies and boosted bass that’ll make you want to blast through red lights at 100 miles per hour.

    The Barbie soundtrack has inspired a ton of campy singles so far, including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” Karol G’s “WATATI,” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.” Executive produced by Mark Ronson, the album will also feature HAIM, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, and even Ryan Gosling in the appropriately titled “I’m Just Ken.” The soundtrack drops in full July 21st, the same day the Margot Robbie-starring film hits theaters.

    Because Charli XCX does everything for the girlies, her last release was 2022’s “Hot Girl,” which appeared in the Gen Z horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. Looking ahead, the artist will team with Jack Antonoff to write the soundtrack to David Lowery’s Mother Mary, an upcoming A24 feature about a fictional pop star.

Artists

More on this topic

