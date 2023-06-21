Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Charly Bliss Return with New Single “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore”: Stream

Their first new music since 2020

Advertisement
charly bliss you dont even know me anymore new single indie pop rock music news listen stream music video
Charly Bliss, photo by Dan Bassini
Follow
June 21, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    A lot’s happened since we last heard from Charly Bliss, but they’re catching us up to speed with the single “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore,” the New York band’s first new music since 2020.

    The chipper, playful “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” came about after a major change in location that transformed singer Eva Hendricks’ life for the better: “I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York,” she explains in a press release. “Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale. I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped.”

    Hendricks further describes the song as “the ‘fuck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over.” On its verses, she recalls some of the most painful anecdotes of a previous relationship — crying so hard “our neighbors called the cops,” for one  — but with the hindsight of having come out on top, virtually unrecognizable. “Here’s your leather jacket, thought it’d save me but now/ I gave myself a makeover and I’m blissing out,” she belts on the chorus, sounding as though she’s smiling from ear to ear. “You don’t even know me anymore!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch Charly Bliss’ DIY music video for “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” below.

    Charly Bliss’ last studio album was 2019’s Young Enoughwhich Consequence crowned one of the best of the year. Last year, they supported Bleachers and Jimmy Eat World on their respective tours.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

beck phoenix odyssey song stream

Beck and Phoenix Team Up for New Song "Odyssey": Stream

June 21, 2023

Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson, photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

Wes Anderson Previews Asteroid City Soundtrack with Jarvis Cocker Song

June 20, 2023

Faye Webster But Not Kiss new single video stream watch tour 2023 dates

Faye Webster Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “But Not Kiss”: Stream

June 20, 2023

baroness new album stone

Baroness Announce New Album Stone and Fall 2023 Tour, Unveil Single "Last Word": Stream

June 20, 2023

Sonic Youth Announce Vinyl Release of Final US Show, Live in Brooklyn 2011

June 20, 2023

woods perennial singles between the past white winter melody preorder

Woods Announce New Album Perennial, Share Double Lead Singles: Stream

June 20, 2023

The Smile Tickets Tour Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Tom Skinner A Light for Attracting Attention 2022 dates

The Smile Release New Single "Bending Hectic": Stream

June 20, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charly Bliss Return with New Single "You Don't Even Know Me Anymore": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter