Charly Bliss Return with New Single “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore”: Stream

A lot’s happened since we last heard from Charly Bliss, but they’re catching us up to speed with the single “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore,” the New York band’s first new music since 2020.

The chipper, playful “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” came about after a major change in location that transformed singer Eva Hendricks’ life for the better: “I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York,” she explains in a press release. “Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale. I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped.”

Hendricks further describes the song as “the ‘fuck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over.” On its verses, she recalls some of the most painful anecdotes of a previous relationship — crying so hard “our neighbors called the cops,” for one — but with the hindsight of having come out on top, virtually unrecognizable. “Here’s your leather jacket, thought it’d save me but now/ I gave myself a makeover and I’m blissing out,” she belts on the chorus, sounding as though she’s smiling from ear to ear. “You don’t even know me anymore!”

Related Video

Watch Charly Bliss’ DIY music video for “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” below.

Charly Bliss’ last studio album was 2019’s Young Enough, which Consequence crowned one of the best of the year. Last year, they supported Bleachers and Jimmy Eat World on their respective tours.