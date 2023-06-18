Chicago Man Found Dead After Attending King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Concert

Chicago police recovered the body of a 26-year-old man who was reported missing shortly after attending a King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard concert at The Salt Shed earlier this week.

Noah Enos was reported missing after attending the June 11th concert with a coworker. According to NBC Chicago, Enos sent texts to his girlfriend until about 9:00 p.m., and his phone went dead about an hour later. The concert ended at around 10:00 p.m., which is when his coworker said the two got separated.

“They did review some of the footage and they saw him and his coworker walking around the venue at about 9:30 p.m.,” Enos’ girlfriend, Nicole Wijs, said. “They said the show ended at 10 p.m. so there’s a 30 minute gap that they’re looking into to see maybe where he would have gone into the venue.”

Advertisement

Related Video

On Saturday, police recovered Enos’ body from the Chicago River. The cause of death is under investigation.