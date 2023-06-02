Chika Returns with Resilient New Song “Requiem for a Dream”: Stream

Chika is back with “Requiem for a Dream,” her first new single since 2021. Stream it below.

Produced by Chika with Thurst and Derek Dixie, the track’s instrumental mixes UK drill with a tender vocal sample to match the Grammy-nominated artist’s seamless transitions between rapping and singing over the course of just over two minutes.

“The thought of mortality keep me alive,” the Alabama native raps on the first verse. “Game of the fittest/ I wanna survive.” Switching gears for the chorus, she sings, “Darkness can go away/ I’m alright with pretending that all’s well/ My world’s not ending/ We’ll be okay.”

Chika was nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards following her 2020 EP, Industry Games — though Megan Thee Stallion took home the trophy that night. “Requiem for a Dream” follows Chika’s 2021 EP Once Upon a Time. A press release teases that the track “sets the table” for her upcoming album.