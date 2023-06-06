Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth Thinks Thor 4 Was “Too Silly,” Wants to “Do Some Other Stuff for a While”

Hemsworth also called Marvel hatred from filmmakers like Scorsese and Tarantino “super depressing”

Advertisement
Chris Hemsworth Thor too silly Martin Scorsese Quentin Tarantino Marvel Cinematic Universe Thor Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel)
June 6, 2023 | 4:38pm ET

    Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he believes the 2022 entry in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, may have been “too silly,” and now he wants to “do some other stuff for a while.”

    In a new profile by GQ, Hemsworth opened up about the movie, alluding to critics’ complaints that the humor was too saturated, and the plot not compelling enough. “I think we just had too much fun,” he said. “It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… You just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

    Even Hemworth’s children and their friends have become critics. “It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film,” the 39-year-old actor explained. “‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’ I cringe and laugh equally at it.” He added that he’s always open to reprising the role “if there’s something new” for the character, but in the meantime: “I really wanna do some other stuff for a while.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the profile, Hemsworth also opened up about the commentary regarding Marvel movies from cinematic giants like Martin Scorsese, who once deemed the films “not cinema,” and Quentin Tarantino, who claimed that Marvel actors are not true movie stars. “That’s super depressing when I hear that,” Hemsworth said. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

    Hemsworth pushed back against the directors a bit, saying that he’s thankful to “have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas,” but gave some credence to their concerns. “Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic.”

    Nonetheless, Thor: Love and Thunder was the 29th title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise seems determined to continue thinking of new ways to keep their content fresh, even if that comes at the risk of being too silly at times. Read Consequence’s review of the fourth Thor’s “surface-level delights,” and check out on how Hemsworth abstained from meat for a morning to give co-star Natalie Portman a vegan kiss.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

super mario bros. movie 4k blu-ray release date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Levels Up with "Power Up" Edition Featuring Extra Content

June 6, 2023

Bottoms trailer new movie Ayo Edebiri Rachel Sennott Emma emma seligman Marshawn Lynch

Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott Start a Queer Fight Club to Get Laid in Bottoms Trailer: Watch

June 6, 2023

ferris bueller 4k restoration dolby sound john hughes movie film news

Ferris Bueller's Day Off to Be Restored in 4K Ultra HD

June 6, 2023

The Flash Review

The Flash Can’t Outrun Its Baggage or Its Competition: Review

June 6, 2023

Transformers Review Pete Davidson

The Best Part of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Is Pete Davidson

June 6, 2023

Spider-Man across the spider-verse cameo Donald Glover

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Most Mind-Bending Cameo, Explained

June 5, 2023

mark hamill walks away star wars film movie actor news quoteworthy interview sci fi luke skywalker

Mark Hamill Skywalks Away from Star Wars: "They Don't Need Luke Anymore"

June 5, 2023

Hocus Pocus sequel coming to Disney+

Hocus Pocus 3 in the Works at Disney

June 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chris Hemsworth Thinks Thor 4 Was "Too Silly," Wants to "Do Some Other Stuff for a While"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter