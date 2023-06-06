Chris Hemsworth Thinks Thor 4 Was “Too Silly,” Wants to “Do Some Other Stuff for a While”

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he believes the 2022 entry in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, may have been “too silly,” and now he wants to “do some other stuff for a while.”

In a new profile by GQ, Hemsworth opened up about the movie, alluding to critics’ complaints that the humor was too saturated, and the plot not compelling enough. “I think we just had too much fun,” he said. “It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… You just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Even Hemworth’s children and their friends have become critics. “It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film,” the 39-year-old actor explained. “‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good.’ I cringe and laugh equally at it.” He added that he’s always open to reprising the role “if there’s something new” for the character, but in the meantime: “I really wanna do some other stuff for a while.”

In the profile, Hemsworth also opened up about the commentary regarding Marvel movies from cinematic giants like Martin Scorsese, who once deemed the films “not cinema,” and Quentin Tarantino, who claimed that Marvel actors are not true movie stars. “That’s super depressing when I hear that,” Hemsworth said. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

Hemsworth pushed back against the directors a bit, saying that he’s thankful to “have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas,” but gave some credence to their concerns. “Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic.”

Nonetheless, Thor: Love and Thunder was the 29th title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise seems determined to continue thinking of new ways to keep their content fresh, even if that comes at the risk of being too silly at times. Read Consequence’s review of the fourth Thor’s “surface-level delights,” and check out on how Hemsworth abstained from meat for a morning to give co-star Natalie Portman a vegan kiss.