Christine and the Queens Share New Single “A day in the water”: Stream

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, is out June 9th

Christine and the Queens a day in the water new single Paranoïa, Angels, True Love
Christine and the Queens, photo by Pierre-Ange Carlotti
June 7, 2023 | 12:50pm ET

    Christine and the Queens have shared another new single, “A day in the water,” just two days before their new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE comes out. Give it a listen below.

    “A day in the water” waxes appreciation for water and all of its figurative and literal cleansing properties. With big bass synths and tender vocal skips, the track lyrically explores singer Chris’ vulnerability, conceptually using water as a metaphor for both his desire to get “deeper and deeper” into the water’s expanse and getting “softer” in the process.

    “The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water, when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore,” Chris explained in a statement. “It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”

    PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out June 9th on Because Music. It’s the fourth LP from the French pop star, who’s currently on tour. Following an extensive jaunt through the UK and Europe this summer, Christine and the Queens will play a string of headlining shows in the US in October. Get tickets to the upcoming shows here.

    Last fall, Chris shared the project Christine and the Queens presents Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue).

    Christine and the Queens 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Madrid
    06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/17-18 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
    06/24 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
    06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
    07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
    07/06 – Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey
    07/08 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
    07/09 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
    07/11 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec
    08/05 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
    08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
    08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/18 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
    08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
    08/27 – Torino, IT @ Todays Festival
    09/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
    09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    09/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    09/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    09/12 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    09/13 – Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
    09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    09/17 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    10/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    10/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    10/22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    11/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    11/18 – Seraing, BE @ OM
    11/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
    11/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    11/23 – Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
    11/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

