Christine and the Queens Share New Single “A day in the water”: Stream

Christine and the Queens have shared another new single, “A day in the water,” just two days before their new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE comes out. Give it a listen below.
“A day in the water” waxes appreciation for water and all of its figurative and literal cleansing properties. With big bass synths and tender vocal skips, the track lyrically explores singer Chris’ vulnerability, conceptually using water as a metaphor for both his desire to get “deeper and deeper” into the water’s expanse and getting “softer” in the process.
“The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water, when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore,” Chris explained in a statement. “It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out June 9th on Because Music. It’s the fourth LP from the French pop star, who’s currently on tour. Following an extensive jaunt through the UK and Europe this summer, Christine and the Queens will play a string of headlining shows in the US in October. Get tickets to the upcoming shows here.
Last fall, Chris shared the project Christine and the Queens presents Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue).
Christine and the Queens 2023 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Madrid
06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/17-18 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/24 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/06 – Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey
07/08 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
07/09 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
07/11 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec
08/05 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/18 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/27 – Torino, IT @ Todays Festival
09/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
09/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/12 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
09/13 – Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/17 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
10/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
11/18 – Seraing, BE @ OM
11/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
11/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
11/23 – Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
11/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef