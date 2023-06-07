Christine and the Queens Share New Single “A day in the water”: Stream

Christine and the Queens have shared another new single, “A day in the water,” just two days before their new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE comes out. Give it a listen below.

“A day in the water” waxes appreciation for water and all of its figurative and literal cleansing properties. With big bass synths and tender vocal skips, the track lyrically explores singer Chris’ vulnerability, conceptually using water as a metaphor for both his desire to get “deeper and deeper” into the water’s expanse and getting “softer” in the process.

“The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water, when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore,” Chris explained in a statement. “It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out June 9th on Because Music. It’s the fourth LP from the French pop star, who’s currently on tour. Following an extensive jaunt through the UK and Europe this summer, Christine and the Queens will play a string of headlining shows in the US in October. Get tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Last fall, Chris shared the project Christine and the Queens presents Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue).

Christine and the Queens 2023 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Madrid

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/17-18 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 – Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey

07/08 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/09 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/11 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

08/05 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/18 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Torino, IT @ Todays Festival

09/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

09/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/12 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

09/13 – Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum

09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

09/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/17 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

10/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

11/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

11/18 – Seraing, BE @ OM

11/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

11/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

11/23 – Marseille, FR @ Le Silo

11/25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef