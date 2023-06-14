Menu
Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast of Sonic the Hedgehog Spinoff Series Knuckles

Alongside Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel

christopher lloyd knuckles spinoff series cary elwes paul scheer rob huebel stockard channing
Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) and Christopher Lloyd (photo by Gage Skidmore)
June 14, 2023

    Christopher Lloyd has joined the cast of the Paramount+ Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles alongside Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

    Details about their characters are being kept under wraps, but the new cast members join Idris Elba, who will be reprising his role as Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Adam Pally, who is returning as Wade Whipple.

    Announced in February 2022, the series will follow Knuckles as he “agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior,” per the official logline. It will take place between Sonic 2 and the upcoming third film, which is slated to arrive in theaters on December 20th, 2024.

    Sonic 2 screenwriter John Whittington wrote the pilot and will serve as the head writer alongside Brian Schacter and James Madejski. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two movies, will executive produce with Whittington, Elba, and other members of the films’ creative team: Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Film and Toru Nakahara.

    Knuckles will also feature recurring cast members Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor alongside guest stars Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie. It is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.

