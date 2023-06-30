Chromeo Share New Single “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”: Stream

Chromeo are back with their third single of 2023, a high-energy electro-pop song entitled “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl.” Listen to the track below.

With an upbeat bass line taking center stage, the arrangement on “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” shows off Chromeo’s sound at its best. Layers of synths, funky electric guitar stabs, and a disco-esque beat all come together beneath the surface, elevating the duo’s vocals. Add in the lyrics celebrating a newfound love that’s here to say, and the single shapes up to be a pretty solid summer indie pop bop.

Chromeo first teased the release on social media. Last week, they shared a snippet of the single on TikTok along with the question, “Do we drop??” Last Friday (June 23rd), they shared the single artwork on Instagram “Stayed up all night, did the artwork,” the caption read. “You ask, we deliver. Party time!”

After five years away from any proper new releases, the Canadian duo — made up of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel — returned this past March with “Words with You.” Later that month, they shared CLUSTERFUNK, a collaborative EP with Ric Wilson and A-Trak featuring King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, and more.

In April, the duo dropped their second single of the year, the throwback track “Replacements” featuring another iconic act from the aughts, La Roux. They debuted the song at Coachella, where they brought out La Roux as a special guest.

This fall, Chromeo are set to hit the road for a North American tour. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.