Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chromeo Share New Single “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”: Stream

It’s the electro-funk duo’s third single of 2023

Advertisement
Chromeo Don't Need a New Girl new single stream
Chromeo, photo by Julian Dakdouk
June 30, 2023 | 9:58am ET

    Chromeo are back with their third single of 2023, a high-energy electro-pop song entitled “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl.” Listen to the track below.

    With an upbeat bass line taking center stage, the arrangement on “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” shows off Chromeo’s sound at its best. Layers of synths, funky electric guitar stabs, and a disco-esque beat all come together beneath the surface, elevating the duo’s vocals. Add in the lyrics celebrating a newfound love that’s here to say, and the single shapes up to be a pretty solid summer indie pop bop.

    Related Video

    Chromeo first teased the release on social media. Last week, they shared a snippet of the single on TikTok along with the question, “Do we drop??” Last Friday (June 23rd), they shared the single artwork on Instagram “Stayed up all night, did the artwork,” the caption read. “You ask, we deliver. Party time!”

    Advertisement

    After five years away from any proper new releases, the Canadian duo — made up of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel — returned this past March with “Words with You.” Later that month, they shared CLUSTERFUNK, a collaborative EP with Ric Wilson and A-Trak featuring King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, and more.

    In April, the duo dropped their second single of the year, the throwback track “Replacements” featuring another iconic act from the aughts, La Roux. They debuted the song at Coachella, where they brought out La Roux as a special guest.

    This fall, Chromeo are set to hit the road for a North American tour. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

June 30, 2023

the japanese house in the end it always does new album stream

The Japanese House Unveils New Album In the End It Always Does: Stream

June 30, 2023

KK's Priest new album

KK's Priest (Featuring Former Judas Priest Members) Announce New Album, Unveil "One More Shot at Glory": Stream

June 30, 2023

neil young chrome dreams long lost album 1977 classic rock folk music news tracklist

Neil Young's Long-Lost 1977 Album Chrome Dreams Receiving Official Release

June 30, 2023

haviah mighty crying crystals new album zoom song

Haviah Mighty Announces New Album Crying Crystals, Shares "Zoom Zoom": Exclusive

June 30, 2023

lil uzi vert pink tape new album release date

Lil Uzi Vert Finally Releases New Album Pink Tape: Stream

June 30, 2023

olivia rodrigo vampire new single music pop news video listen stream

Olivia Rodrigo Sinks Her Teeth Into New Single "vampire": Stream

June 30, 2023

Taking Back Sunday The One Sad Summer Fest 2023

Taking Back Sunday Return with New Song "The One": Stream

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chromeo Share New Single "(I Don't Need A) New Girl": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter