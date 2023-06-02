Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Nico Tortorella and Xavier Clyde join Kyle Meredith to talk about Apple TV+’s City on Fire.

The actors discuss the complexities of their characters; carrying the weight of each scene throughout production; and telling stories of addiction, queer relationships, and class struggles from a 2002 perspective.

Tortorella and Clyde also dig into the show’s music, from the early aughts indie rock featured in the episodes to the original songs written for Torotorella’s character, as well as how the post-9/11 trauma present in the songs is being represented once again in modern music.

Listen to Nico Tortorella and Xavier Clyde chat about Apple TV+'s City on Fire and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.