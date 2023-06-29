Menu
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin to Perform Dario Argento’s Demons on US Tour

Each date will also feature a "best of" set

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, photo courtesy of artist
June 29, 2023 | 4:21pm ET

    Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin has announced a new North American tour.

    Kicking off in September, the 31-date tour will see Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin perform the score to Dario Argento’s Demons alongside a screening of the film. Each show will also feature a “best of” set.

    Select tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Additionally ticketing info and VIP packages can be found on Tone Deaf Touring’s website.

    Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin will also stage a pair of performances of Suspiria in Canada in October. Check out the full schedule below.

    Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/26 – Franklin, IN @ Artcraft Theatre
    09/27 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House
    09/29 – Ashland, VA @ Ashland Theatre
    09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/02 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
    10/03 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
    10/04 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe *
    10/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Mayfair Theatre *
    10/06 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
    10/07 – Erie, PA @ Eerie Horror Festival ^
    10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall
    10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre
    10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Capitol Theatre
    11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Redford Theatre
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
    10/16 – St Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
    10/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    10/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    10/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
    10/24 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
    10/25 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
    10/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Colonial Theatre
    10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
    10/29 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    11/01 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
    11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
    11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
    11/06 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

    * = Suspira performance
    ^ = “Best of” set

    Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

