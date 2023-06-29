Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin to Perform Dario Argento’s Demons on US Tour

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin has announced a new North American tour.

Kicking off in September, the 31-date tour will see Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin perform the score to Dario Argento’s Demons alongside a screening of the film. Each show will also feature a “best of” set.

Select tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Additionally ticketing info and VIP packages can be found on Tone Deaf Touring’s website.

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin will also stage a pair of performances of Suspiria in Canada in October. Check out the full schedule below.

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin 2023 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Franklin, IN @ Artcraft Theatre

09/27 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

09/29 – Ashland, VA @ Ashland Theatre

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/02 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/03 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

10/04 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe *

10/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Mayfair Theatre *

10/06 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

10/07 – Erie, PA @ Eerie Horror Festival ^

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall

10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre

10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Capitol Theatre

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Redford Theatre

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

10/16 – St Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

10/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

10/25 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

10/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Colonial Theatre

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

10/29 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/01 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/06 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

* = Suspira performance

^ = “Best of” set