Heavy Song of the Week: Code Orange Blast Back with Rager “Grooming My Replacement”

Code Orange are one of modern metal’s great success stories. Emerging from humble post-hardcore origins as Code Orange Kids, the Pittsburgh band dropped the third word in its moniker and became the face of the alternative-metal revival of the late 2010s, notching major-label record deals and WWE endorsements along the way.

Suffice to say, the band built a large fanbase via its shapeshifting brand of heavy music that confidently embraces influences such as Korn, Slipknot, and the like.

While Code Orange may have gone too far down the nu-metal rabbit hole on their dancy 2021 single “Out for Blood” — perturbing some hardcore fans — a song like “Grooming My Replacement” sheds any doubt that Code Orange have lost their abrasive edge.

Touting deranged vocals from Jami Morgan, thick sludgy bass tones, and groove-metal riffage, the track is a welcome return to form and an enticing preview of what the band has in store for the follow-up to 2020’s Underneath.

Honorable Mentions:

GELD – “Success”

It’s cool to see a big label like Relapse dabbling in some D-beat hardcore, swooping up Aussie act GELD, who are set to release their label debut Currency // Castration on June 9th. The latest single from the album is titled “Success” — which could very well describe GELD’s ascent to the big leagues — though the band is quick to remind us, via the song’s premise, that fame and indulgence don’t necessarily beget happiness.

Gloryhammer – “Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol”

Power metal is a genre that requires a full-on, unironic affinity for all things whimsical, campy, and — for lack of a better word — cheesy. Looking like Renaissance fair cosplayers, Gloryhammer are an exemplary power metal band in this way, as heard on “Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol.” Theatrical vocals? Check. Soaring heavy metal guitar arrangements and dense use of keys? Yep. Conceptual lyrics about battling goblins on nuclear-powered motorbikes? Oh yeah.

Godflesh – “Land Lord”

Industrial vets Godflesh are dropping their ninth full-length album Purge on June 9th, and “Land Lord” is the second single from the LP. The instrumental track should satiate long-time fans and industrial purists with its lo-fi drum-machine breakbeats and grinding guitar squalls, as feedback and distortion overwhelm any semblance of melody.