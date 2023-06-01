Code Orange Unleash New Songs “Grooming My Replacement” and “The Game”: Stream

Code Orange have returned with two new songs, “Grooming My Replacement” and “The Game.”

The Pittsburgh band has only released a handful of singles and a remix album since 2020’s Underneath, so the two-song drop comes as a pleasant surprise for fans.

“Grooming My Replacement” is a sludgy sub-three-minute hardcore crusher, with thick bass tones, groove-metal riffs, and harsh vocals from frontman Jami Morgan. Meanwhile, “The Game” is less straightforward with its more angular and prog-tinged arrangement, boasting complex rhythms and exaggerated guitar theatrics that recall early Slipknot.

“The bug infested subconscious of a band on the run from its past and future,” said Morgan of the tracks.

The double single is a statement of intent following the 2021 one-off single, “Out for Blood,” which received a mixed response for its electronic-aided nu metal sound. If “Grooming My Replacement” and “The Game” are any indication, Code Orange’s next album could be their most brutal to date, returning to a more hardcore/metal approach.

Code Orange have a string of festival dates on the horizon, with appearances at Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and Riot Fest on the books for September. They’ll also be aboard the ShipRocked Cruise in early February of next year. Pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Below you can check out the visualizers for both of Code Orange’s new songs.

“Grooming My Replacement” / “The Game” Artwork: