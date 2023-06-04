Coldplay Have Planted 5 Million Trees on Their Current Tour

Coldplay have spent the last year working to make their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” more sustainable, and per a new Billboard report, the results are in. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint by nearly 50% since their last tour, the band has planted 5 million trees as they’ve traveled the world playing music.

The band have pledged to plant one tree for every ticket sold to the tour, as well as cut their carbon emissions in half compared to their 2016-2017 “Head Full of Dreams Tour.” In a statement, they said the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” has produced 47% less emissions from show production, freight, and band and crew travel. The data was independently assessed by MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative professor John E. Fernandez.

Looking ahead, Coldplay revealed the ways in which they hope to keep improving their sustainability practices. “Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible,” they said. “We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum.”

In addition to these band practices, Coldplay have also encouraged their fans to prioritize environmentalism when attending their shows. The band has offered exercise bikes and kinetic dance floors that allow fans to help power their stage show, and has suggested concert goers use alternative transportation and bring their own refillable water bottles to concerts. Chris Martin and company have also financially supported organizations like ClientEarth, The Ocean Cleanup, and Sustainable Food Trust throughout the tour, while food and toiletries have been donated to unhoused people.

Coldplay’s current tour — one of the most popular shows of the summer — continues until October, and tickets are on sale here. The band recently contributed to Brian Eno’s annual Earth Day compilation album, which benefits Eno’s EarthPercent organization.

Here at Consequence, we recently looked at what it would take to stage a carbon neutral music festival.