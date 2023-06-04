Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Coldplay Have Planted 5 Million Trees on Their Current Tour

The band also reduced their carbon emissions by nearly 50% since their last tour

Advertisement
coldplay trees sustainable touring
Coldplay, photo by Philip Cosores
June 4, 2023 | 2:23pm ET

    Coldplay have spent the last year working to make their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” more sustainable, and per a new Billboard report, the results are in. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint by nearly 50% since their last tour, the band has planted 5 million trees as they’ve traveled the world playing music.

    The band have pledged to plant one tree for every ticket sold to the tour, as well as cut their carbon emissions in half compared to their 2016-2017 “Head Full of Dreams Tour.” In a statement, they said the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” has produced 47% less emissions from show production, freight, and band and crew travel. The data was independently assessed by MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative professor John E. Fernandez.

    Looking ahead, Coldplay revealed the ways in which they hope to keep improving their sustainability practices. “Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible,” they said. “We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to these band practices, Coldplay have also encouraged their fans to prioritize environmentalism when attending their shows. The band has offered exercise bikes and kinetic dance floors that allow fans to help power their stage show, and has suggested concert goers use alternative transportation and bring their own refillable water bottles to concerts. Chris Martin and company have also financially supported organizations like ClientEarth, The Ocean Cleanup, and Sustainable Food Trust throughout the tour, while food and toiletries have been donated to unhoused people.

    Coldplay’s current tour — one of the most popular shows of the summer — continues until October, and tickets are on sale here. The band recently contributed to Brian Eno’s annual Earth Day compilation album, which benefits Eno’s EarthPercent organization.

    Here at Consequence, we recently looked at what it would take to stage a carbon neutral music festival.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour and Final MSG Shows

June 4, 2023

Animal Collective and Anal Cunt

Google Thinks Animal Collective is Anal Cunt

June 3, 2023

matty healy kisses security guard

Matty Healy Kisses Security Guard at The 1975 Concert: Watch

June 3, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Chicago, IL

Taylor Swift Celebrates Pride Month, Addresses "Harmful" Anti-LGBTQ Legislation in Chicago Speech

June 3, 2023

Paramore with Congressman Frost

Congressman Maxwell Frost Joins Paramore to Perform "Misery Business": Watch

June 3, 2023

janelle monáe bricks talent show

Janelle Monáe Got Bricks Thrown at Her for Winning Too Many Talent Shows

June 2, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull y Ricky Martin: Cómo Comprar Entradas

June 2, 2023

cage the elephant matt shultz plea deal gun case no jail

Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz Takes Plea Deal in Gun Case

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay Have Planted 5 Million Trees on Their Current Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter