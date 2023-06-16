Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mike Judge Announces New Adult Swim Series Common Side Effects

His frequent collaborator Greg Daniels will co-executive produce

Advertisement
common side effects mike judge adult swim greg daniels animated series tv news
Mike Judge (photo by Mike Coit) and Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)
June 16, 2023 | 2:51pm ET

    Adult Swim has announced a new, half-hour animated comedy series is arriving to the network. Created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and executive produced by Beavis and Butt-Head mastermind Mike Judge and his frequent collaborator Greg Daniels, the show — titled Common Side Effects — will take on themes of government corruption and Big Pharma with a “unique” perspective.

    The series was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday (June 16th). The plot centers around former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances, who, according to a press release, “begin to unravel a conspiracy involving Big Pharma and the federal government to suppress knowledge of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world’s diseases.”

    “Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim,” the network’s president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Previously, Bennett has worked on the sci-fi animated series Scavengers Reign for Max, while Hely was a co-executive producer of Veep, and wrote for American Dad, 30 Rock, and The Office.

    Judge unveiled Season 2 of his Beavis and Butt-Head revival on Paramount+ back in April. Earlier this year, Adult Swim also announced the return of a Space Ghost spinoff, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and resurrected the show for a 12th season.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

bonnaroo accidental 911 calls iphone feature music festival news wtf

New iPhone Feature Caused a Bunch of Accidental 911 Calls to Bonnaroo

June 16, 2023

arnold schwarzenegger president 2024 comments i could win

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks He Would Win 2024 Presidential Election If He Could Run

June 16, 2023

High On Fire new album 2024

High on Fire Complete Work on New Album, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut LP

June 16, 2023

jonny greenwood the smile big backlog of ideas new album music alternative rock news interview quoteworthy

Jonny Greenwood Says The Smile "Have a Big Backlog of Ideas"

June 16, 2023

Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

June 16, 2023

j cole eric church charlotte hornets michael jordan

J. Cole and Eric Church Part of Group Buying Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan

June 16, 2023

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) Announces New Album, Shares “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mike Judge Announces New Adult Swim Series Common Side Effects

Menu Shop Search Newsletter