Adult Swim has announced a new, half-hour animated comedy series is arriving to the network. Created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and executive produced by Beavis and Butt-Head mastermind Mike Judge and his frequent collaborator Greg Daniels, the show — titled Common Side Effects — will take on themes of government corruption and Big Pharma with a “unique” perspective.

The series was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Friday (June 16th). The plot centers around former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances, who, according to a press release, “begin to unravel a conspiracy involving Big Pharma and the federal government to suppress knowledge of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world’s diseases.”

“Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim,” the network’s president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”

Previously, Bennett has worked on the sci-fi animated series Scavengers Reign for Max, while Hely was a co-executive producer of Veep, and wrote for American Dad, 30 Rock, and The Office.

Judge unveiled Season 2 of his Beavis and Butt-Head revival on Paramount+ back in April. Earlier this year, Adult Swim also announced the return of a Space Ghost spinoff, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and resurrected the show for a 12th season.