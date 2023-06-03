Maxwell Alejandro Frost is the first Gen Z member of Congress. He is also the first member of Congress to join Paramore on stage to sing “Misery Business.”

Congressman Frost appeared with Paramore during their show at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. Upon taking the stage, Hayley Williams asked the Florida Democrat if he had any message for the crowd, to which he responded: “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!” From there, Paramore and Frost rocked out to “Misery Business,” with Congressman Frost singing and dancing along.

Congressman Frost posted a video of the performance to Twitter with the caption: “Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS.”

It goes without saying, but Congressman Frost is a big music fan. In fact, one of his major initiatives in Congress is to get funding for independent musicians. “We’re the only major country in the world that does not provide direct grants to independent artists, venues and festivals to help spur their business,” Frost told us an interview earlier this year. Meanwhile, his playlist includes songs by The Cure, The 1975, Frank Ocean, and Rico Nasty.

Paramore’s “This Is Why Tour” continues through August with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. During their recent show at Madison Square Garden, they invited another high-profile superfan, Lil Uzi Vert, to join them for “Misery Business.” Grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.