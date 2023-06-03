Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Congressman Maxwell Frost Joins Paramore to Perform “Misery Business”: Watch

"I've been practicing in the shower for YEARS."

Advertisement
Paramore with Congressman Frost
Paramore with Congressman Maxwell Frost, photo via Twitter
June 3, 2023 | 9:35am ET

    Maxwell Alejandro Frost is the first Gen Z member of Congress. He is also the first member of Congress to join Paramore on stage to sing “Misery Business.”

    Congressman Frost appeared with Paramore during their show at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. Upon taking the stage, Hayley Williams asked the Florida Democrat if he had any message for the crowd, to which he responded: “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!” From there, Paramore and Frost rocked out to “Misery Business,” with Congressman Frost singing and dancing along.

    Congressman Frost posted a video of the performance to Twitter with the caption: “Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It goes without saying, but Congressman Frost is a big music fan. In fact, one of his major initiatives in Congress is to get funding for independent musicians. “We’re the only major country in the world that does not provide direct grants to independent artists, venues and festivals to help spur their business,” Frost told us an interview earlier this year. Meanwhile, his playlist includes songs by The Cure, The 1975, Frank Ocean, and Rico Nasty.

    Paramore’s “This Is Why Tour” continues through August with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. During their recent show at Madison Square Garden, they invited another high-profile superfan, Lil Uzi Vert, to join them for “Misery Business.” Grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

janelle monáe bricks talent show

Janelle Monáe Got Bricks Thrown at Her for Winning Too Many Talent Shows

June 2, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull y Ricky Martin: Cómo Comprar Entradas

June 2, 2023

cage the elephant matt shultz plea deal gun case no jail

Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz Takes Plea Deal in Gun Case

June 2, 2023

summer concert tickets blink-182 taylor swift beyonce stubhub

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Y2K Bands Lead Summer 2023 Ticket Sales

June 2, 2023

stray kids s class listen stream song of the week

Song of the Week: Stray Kids Find Another Gear with High-Powered Single "S-Class"

June 2, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra 2023 tour dates tiny desk concert npr music indie rock news listen watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Expand 2023 Tour, Unveil Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

June 2, 2023

Hayley Williams orange hair anime version younger self

Hayley Williams First Dyed Hair Orange to Create "Anime Version" of Her Younger Self

June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Las Vegas, NV taylor swift the eras tour las vegas concert review

Taylor Swift Anuncia Las Fechas de "The Eras Tour" en México, Argentina y Brasil

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Congressman Maxwell Frost Joins Paramore to Perform "Misery Business": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter