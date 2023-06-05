Menu
Corona Capital 2023 Lineup Brings The Cure, Blur, and Pulp to Mexico City

The Chemical Brothers, Alanis Morissette, Pet Shop Boys, Feist, Phoenix, and Fleet Foxes among other notable acts

The Cure (Debi Del Grande) / Blur (Jordi Vidal via WireImage) ( / Pulp (Gustavo Caballero via Getty)
June 5, 2023 | 5:51pm ET

    Corona Capital will bring The Cure, Blur, Pulp, The Chemical Brothers, Alanis Morissette, and more to Mexico City this November.

    The festival’s newly announced lineup also boasts Pet Shop Boys, The Black Keys, Arcade Fire, The Breeders, Feist, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sleater-Kinney, Phoenix, Goose, Fleet Foxes, Arlo Parks, The Walkmen, The Hives, Fever Ray, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Hot Chip, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Alvvays, and Soccer Mommy.

    Other confirmed acts include 30 Seconds to Mars, The Lumineers,  Kim Petras, Niall Horan, Two Door Cinema Club, Fitz & The Tantrums, OFF!, Sylvan Esso, Gracie Abrams, Jungle, Metronomy, The Twilight Sad, Nation of Language, Yard Act, Claud, Olivia Dean, Kimbra, DEHD, The Amazons, LAUV, Rebecca Black, and more. See

    Corona Capital 2023 goes down November 17th-19th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Tickets to the festival go on sale June 9th via Ticketmaster.

    Corona Capital 2023 lineup poster

Corona Capital 2023 Lineup Brings The Cure, Blur, and Pulp to Mexico City

