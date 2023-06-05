Corona Capital will bring The Cure, Blur, Pulp, The Chemical Brothers, Alanis Morissette, and more to Mexico City this November.

The festival’s newly announced lineup also boasts Pet Shop Boys, The Black Keys, Arcade Fire, The Breeders, Feist, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sleater-Kinney, Phoenix, Goose, Fleet Foxes, Arlo Parks, The Walkmen, The Hives, Fever Ray, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Hot Chip, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Alvvays, and Soccer Mommy.

Other confirmed acts include 30 Seconds to Mars, The Lumineers, Kim Petras, Niall Horan, Two Door Cinema Club, Fitz & The Tantrums, OFF!, Sylvan Esso, Gracie Abrams, Jungle, Metronomy, The Twilight Sad, Nation of Language, Yard Act, Claud, Olivia Dean, Kimbra, DEHD, The Amazons, LAUV, Rebecca Black, and more. See

Advertisement

Related Video

Corona Capital 2023 goes down November 17th-19th at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Tickets to the festival go on sale June 9th via Ticketmaster.