Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver Add Fall Leg to 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Support will come from Ill Niño, Black Satellite, and Savage Existence

Cradle of Filth (photo by David Brendan Hall) and DevilDriver (photo by Matt Akana)
June 21, 2023 | 2:08pm ET

    Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver are teaming back up for another round of US co-headlining tour dates this fall.

    The new leg of the “Double Trouble Live Tour” is set to launch October 4th in Los Angeles and run through October 29th in Riverside, California. Ill Niño, Black Satellite, and Savage Existence will provide support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The upcoming trek follows Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s initial co-headliner earlier this year. At the time, the bands promised a second leg of dates that would reach different markets, and this time, the route will hit cities such as Atlanta and New York City as it winds across the Midwest, South, and East Coast before looping back to California.

    Cradle of Filth will be out in support of their most recent offering, 2021’s Existence Is Futile, while DevilDriver just returned with Dealing with Demons Vol. II last month.

    For more on the long-running friendship between Cradle’s Dani Filth and DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara, check out our exclusive feature where they picked their favorite song by each other’s band.

    Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth and DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara Choose Their Top 5 Songs from Each Other’s Band

    Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s Fall 2023 US tour. Get tickets here.

    Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Ill Niño, Black Satellite, and Savage Existence:
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
    10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
    10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    10/12 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    10/13 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch
    10/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
    10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
    10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Charlotte
    10/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
    10/20 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
    10/21 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
    10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    10/25 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
    10/26 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
    10/27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Garden
    10/29 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

