Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver Add Fall Leg to 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver are teaming back up for another round of US co-headlining tour dates this fall.

The new leg of the “Double Trouble Live Tour” is set to launch October 4th in Los Angeles and run through October 29th in Riverside, California. Ill Niño, Black Satellite, and Savage Existence will provide support.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

The upcoming trek follows Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s initial co-headliner earlier this year. At the time, the bands promised a second leg of dates that would reach different markets, and this time, the route will hit cities such as Atlanta and New York City as it winds across the Midwest, South, and East Coast before looping back to California.

Cradle of Filth will be out in support of their most recent offering, 2021’s Existence Is Futile, while DevilDriver just returned with Dealing with Demons Vol. II last month.

For more on the long-running friendship between Cradle’s Dani Filth and DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara, check out our exclusive feature where they picked their favorite song by each other’s band.

Advertisement

Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s Fall 2023 US tour. Get tickets here.

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Ill Niño, Black Satellite, and Savage Existence:

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

10/12 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

10/13 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

10/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Charlotte

10/18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

10/20 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

10/21 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/25 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

10/26 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

10/27 – Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

10/29 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium