cumgirl8 Announce New EP phantasea pharm, Share “gothgirl1”: Stream

Out August 18th on 4AD

cumgirl8, photo by Emmie America
June 6, 2023 | 9:10am ET

    New York City’s cumgirl8 have readied phantasea pharm, their debut EP on 4AD. Ahead of its August 18th release, the electroclash outfit premiered a new single, “gothgirl1.”

    Bassist Lida Fox, guitarists Veronika Vilim and Avishag Rodrigues, and drummer Chase Lombardo met in a sex chat (of course), and have released two EPs since their formation. Their latest project, phantasea pharm, was inspired by Ella Fitzgerald’s “Old McDonald.” According to a press release, the band paid homage to the song at a Virginia show — “Vilim dressed up in a cow leotard with pig accessories, Lombardo in a g-string and apron that read ‘The Grillfather, Rodrigues became a lawn mower, and Fox took on the role of a sexy rooster” — and then knew what their next EP would be about. “We went on stage that night and told everyone we were a ‘Fantasy Farm,'” the band recalled.

    The latest single, “gothgirl1,” was written with Nick Launay (Kate Bush, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Slits) at the French commune Barbizon (“a magical artist hotel nestled on the edge a mushroom forest,” the band puts it). Listen to “gothgirl1,” along with previous single “cicciolina,” below.

    cumgirl8 have a handful of festival appearances coming up before they return to North America to open up for Le Tigre. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

    phantasea pharm EP Artwork:

    cumgirl8 - phantasea pharm EP

    phantasea pharm EP Tracklist:
    01. cicciolina
    02. dead pixels
    03. cursed angel
    04. picture party ft. Christeene
    05. gothgirl1
    06. pritney llc

    cumgirl8 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/09 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
    06/17 — Kriens, CH @ B-Sides Festival
    06/18 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
    07/01 — Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival
    07/07 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
    07/21 — Toronto, ON @ History *
    07/22 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *
    07/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale *
    08/18 — Wales, UK @ Greenman Festival
    08/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Core Festival
    08/30 — Berlin, DE @ Popkultur Festival
    11/10 – 11/11 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

    *= w/ Le Tigre

