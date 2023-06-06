cumgirl8 Announce New EP phantasea pharm, Share “gothgirl1”: Stream

New York City’s cumgirl8 have readied phantasea pharm, their debut EP on 4AD. Ahead of its August 18th release, the electroclash outfit premiered a new single, “gothgirl1.”

Bassist Lida Fox, guitarists Veronika Vilim and Avishag Rodrigues, and drummer Chase Lombardo met in a sex chat (of course), and have released two EPs since their formation. Their latest project, phantasea pharm, was inspired by Ella Fitzgerald’s “Old McDonald.” According to a press release, the band paid homage to the song at a Virginia show — “Vilim dressed up in a cow leotard with pig accessories, Lombardo in a g-string and apron that read ‘The Grillfather, Rodrigues became a lawn mower, and Fox took on the role of a sexy rooster” — and then knew what their next EP would be about. “We went on stage that night and told everyone we were a ‘Fantasy Farm,'” the band recalled.

The latest single, “gothgirl1,” was written with Nick Launay (Kate Bush, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Slits) at the French commune Barbizon (“a magical artist hotel nestled on the edge a mushroom forest,” the band puts it). Listen to “gothgirl1,” along with previous single “cicciolina,” below.

cumgirl8 have a handful of festival appearances coming up before they return to North America to open up for Le Tigre. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

phantasea pharm EP Artwork:

phantasea pharm EP Tracklist:

01. cicciolina

02. dead pixels

03. cursed angel

04. picture party ft. Christeene

05. gothgirl1

06. pritney llc

cumgirl8 2023 Tour Dates:

06/09 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/17 — Kriens, CH @ B-Sides Festival

06/18 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

07/01 — Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

07/07 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ History *

07/22 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

07/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

08/18 — Wales, UK @ Greenman Festival

08/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Core Festival

08/30 — Berlin, DE @ Popkultur Festival

11/10 – 11/11 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

*= w/ Le Tigre