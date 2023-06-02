Cynthia Weil, Legendary Songwriter, Dead at 82

Cynthia Weil, a Brill Building songwriter, who along with her husband Barry Mann, wrote some of music’s most enduring works, has died at the age of 82.

Weil’s daughter, Jenn Mann, told TMZ that her mother passed away on Thursday, June 1st. “My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for. She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music,” Mann said in a statement.

Weil is an inductee of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as a recipient of multiple Grammy Awards. Her writing credits include such classics as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” which was made famous by The Righteous Brothers and ranks as among the most-played songs in the history of radio; “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” the top 40 hit by Cass Elliot that recently found new life on TikTok; “Here You Come Again,” sung by Dolly Parton; and “Through the Fire,” sung by Chaka Khan and later sampled by Kanye West on his debut single, “Through the Wire.”

Her resume also includes “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” (The Animals); “Kicks” (Paul Revere and the Raiders); “On Broadway” (The Drifters, George Benson); and “Somewhere Out There” (Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram). All told, Weil and Mann had more than 80 chart hits to their names.