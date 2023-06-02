Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cynthia Weil, Legendary Songwriter, Dead at 82

With her husband Barry Mann, Weil wrote songs including "You Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Make Your Own Kind of Music," and "Here You Come Again"

Advertisement
Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil
Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
June 2, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    Cynthia Weil, a Brill Building songwriter, who along with her husband Barry Mann, wrote some of music’s most enduring works, has died at the age of 82.

    Weil’s daughter, Jenn Mann, told TMZ that her mother passed away on Thursday, June 1st. “My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for. She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music,” Mann said in a statement.

    Weil is an inductee of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as a recipient of multiple Grammy Awards. Her writing credits include such classics as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” which was made famous by The Righteous Brothers and ranks as among the most-played songs in the history of radio; “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” the top 40 hit by Cass Elliot that recently found new life on TikTok; “Here You Come Again,” sung by Dolly Parton; and “Through the Fire,” sung by Chaka Khan and later sampled by Kanye West on his debut single, “Through the Wire.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Her resume also includes “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” (The Animals); “Kicks” (Paul Revere and the Raiders); “On Broadway” (The Drifters, George Benson); and “Somewhere Out There” (Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram). All told, Weil and Mann had more than 80 chart hits to their names.

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

June 2, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Release 10th Album Tomorrow Never Comes: Stream

June 2, 2023

Haviah Mighty Huh new single song visualizer stream watch

Haviah Mighty Navigates Losing Love on New Single “Huh”: Stream

June 2, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Shares Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker: Stream

June 2, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Drops New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?: Stream

June 2, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album stream

Avenged Sevenfold Unleash Life Is But a Dream..., First Album in Seven Years: Stream

June 2, 2023

ruston kelly samia weakness new song stream

Ruston Kelly and Samia Stand Strong on New Version of "The Weakness": Stream

June 2, 2023

Bring Me the Horizon Lil Uzi Vert new song

Bring Me the Horizon Unveil "AmEN!" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo: Stream

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cynthia Weil, Legendary Songwriter, Dead at 82

Menu Shop Search Newsletter