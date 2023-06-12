Daniel Caesar Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Daniel Caesar has announced a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates across North America.

The 33-date trek commences on August 29th in Indianapolis before making stops in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia, and more. He’ll be joined by a rotating cast of opening acts including Omar Apollo, Moses Sumney, Flying Lotus, Montell Fish, Orion Sun, and Charlotte Day Wilson (with BADBADNOTGOOD).

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 14th (use code DISCO), with general sale beginning on Friday, June 16th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Caesar’s tour dates are in support of his new album NEVER ENOUGH.

Daniel Caesar 2023 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre ^

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *^

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

09/05 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *#

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy #

09/09 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater #

09/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

09/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater #

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

09/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park #

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl !

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *#

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

09/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *#

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds #

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater #

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum %

10/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome %

10/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place %

10/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre %

10/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre %

10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre %

10/12 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens %

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena >

10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

+ = w/ Omar Apollo and Montell Fish

^ = w/ Montell Fish

# = w/ Orion Sun

! = w/ Flying Lotus and Orion Sun

% = w/ Moses Sumney

> = w/ Charlotte Day Wilson playing with BADBADNOTGOOD, and Moses Sumney