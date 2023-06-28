Beavis and Butt-Head are on trial in the upcoming Season 2 finale of their Paramount+ revival, and Mike Judge rounded up the likes of Mr. Van Driessen, Coach Buzzcut, and, most importantly, Daria (!) to decide their fate. Watch a preview clip of the episode below.

The trial comes as Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head — big brained versions of the series’ titular characters who live in a different universe — are busted for committing crimes against “Earth 327Z;” namely, running up an expense account on “space nachos and intergalactic pornography.” The space tribunal sentences the doofuses to death for their crimes, unless, as Daria puts it, they “quit screwing around and successfully complete one scientific mission.”

The moment marks Daria’s first on-screen speaking appearance since Daria ended in 2002, following a silent cameo in the 2020 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Tracy Grandstaff, who voiced Daria during Beavis and Butt-Head’s initial MTV run as well as the character’s 1997-2002 spinoff, returned to play the misanthrope for the finale. The brief clip — which doesn’t quite boast the same witty writing that made Daria such a delight — doesn’t really do the beloved character justice, but Grandstaff still nails her iconic monotone all the same.

The Season 2 finale of Paramount+’s Beavis and Butt-Head begins streaming June 29th. Fingers crossed that Daria spinoff based on Jodie follows soon.