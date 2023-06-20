Darker Waves’ Inaugural Lineup is a New Wave-Palooza with New Order, Tears for Fears & More

New Order and Tears for Fears will lead an all-star lineup playing the inaugural Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach, California this fall. The single-day new wave bash takes place on November 18th, 2023.

Filling out the rest of the packed lineup are The B-52’s, Echo and the Bunnymen, Soft Cell, Devo, Violent Femmes, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Psychedelic Furs, The Cardigans, X, Molchat Doma, The English Beat, She Wants Revenge, and more, with over 30 acts total to see.

A ticket pre-sale is set for Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET via the festival’s website (fans can currently register for a pre-sale code). Remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET, with GA, GA+, VIP, and Ultimate VIP options available.

Advertisement

Related Video

See the inaugural lineup poster for Darker Waves 2023 below.

Hear Devo’s Gerald Casale tell the origins of “Whip It” on The Story Behind the Song: