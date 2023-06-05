Menu
Darkside Announce Live at Spiral House EP

Watch an accompanying mini-doc now

Darkside, photo by Jake Friedman
June 5, 2023 | 1:51pm ET

    Darkside are keeping the momentum of their 2021 reunion going with their upcoming Live at Spiral House EP, arriving this Friday, June 9th. The surprise announcement arrives today alongside a mini-documentary about the sessions.

    The seven-track Live at Spiral House is billed as “a loose and playful collection of jams” that Darkside’s Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington — along with drummer and longtime collaborator Tlacael Esparza — recorded at Los Angeles’ Spiral House studio last summer.

    “When we decided to get the band back together with Tlac, we knew we needed a space where we could explore what that meant,” Jaar says in a press release. “After a couple of months of rehearsals, we started inviting friends and family to the space and many of these recordings share the fun and cozy spirit of that time.”

    Harrington adds: “I probably played every Jerry Garcia riff I know in every key over the course of Spiral House. You’d be surprised how good China Cat Sunflower sounds on ‘Narrow Road!'”

    Spiral House comprises tracks featured on Darkside’s comeback record Spiral as well as 2013’s Psychic. The mini-doc, while short, captures a bit of the excitement the members of Darkside must’ve felt upon their reunion. Watch it below, and then keep scrolling to see the cover art and tracklist for the Live at Spiral House EP.

    Darkside are also kicking off some European tour dates tonight; grab last-minute tickets here.

    Live at Spiral House EP Artwork:

    Live at Spiral House EP Tracklist:
    01. Liberty Bell
    02. Golden Arrow / The Limit
    03. Freak, Go Home
    04. Dream (Interlude)
    05. Heart Jam
    06. Question is to see it all
    07. Lero
     

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

