Daughter on New Album Stereo Mind Game, Simplicity, and Soundtracks

Guitarist/producer Igor Haefeli talks about the English trio’s first album since 2016

Kyle Meredith with Daughter, photo by Marika Kochiashvili
June 20, 2023 | 2:45pm ET

    Daughter’s Igor Haefeli talks with Kyle Meredith about Stereo Mind Game, the band’s first new album since 2016.

    The guitarist/producer tells us about the long journey of discarded music that eventually led to the LP, noting that they had “about three albums” worth of material to go through. He also touches on its ties to the video game soundtrack for Before the Storm, as well as taking inspiration from Jonny Greenwood’s Phantom Thread soundtrack.

    Haefeli also discusses the struggles with simplicity, using voice messages as a base for lyrics, and the symbolism behind the dandelion on the cover.

    Listen to Igor Haefeli chat about Daughter’s Stereo Mind Game and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Daughter on New Album Stereo Mind Game, Simplicity, and Soundtracks

