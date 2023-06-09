Menu
Dave Davies on 60 Years of The Kinks, Star Trek, and Spirituality

The legendary guitarist discusses the band's new anthology collection, The Journey Part 1

June 9, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    The KinksDave Davies calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Journey Part 1, which celebrates the 60 years of the legendary band. The guitarist and songwriter tells us about looking back at his past, the band not being afraid of darker subjects, and the intersection between spirituality and politics. In fact, Davies is a big Star Trek fan and compares their subject matter to the philosophy frequently found in the episodes of the iconic series.

    “What’s really helped The Kinks, I think, is the humor,” says Davies. “Humor holds things together when they could easily fall apart… It’s such a great way to express how we really feel without hurting anyone. We don’t have to hurt each other — but I don’t know, sometimes we need a little bit of pain to see truth, if there is truth, which I believe there is. And there’s probably as much truth in a Star Trek episode as there is in a political rally. Probably a lot more, a deeper truth.”

    He goes on to discuss the importance of imagination and self expression, having a duty to help people, and having his brother Ray as one of his biggest gurus.

    Listen to The Kinks’ Dave Davies chat about all this and more in the new episode or watch via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

