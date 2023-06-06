Dave Grohl Thanks Foo Fighters Fans in Handwritten Note

Dave Grohl has released a handwritten note thanking Foo Fighters fans for “being there for us.”

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder,” Grohl wrote. “When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together.”

He continued: “Because we’ve always done this together… Time and time again.”

Foo Fighters are just 14 months removed from the tragic, sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The band recently returned with a new album, But Here We Are, which was heavily inspired by Hawkins’ passing. To support the release, the band recently kicked off a global tour with new live drummer Josh Freese (get tickets here).

