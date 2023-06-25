Dave Grohl’s name doesn’t appear on the 2023 Glastonbury lineup, but the Foo Fighters frontman has been all over Worthy Farm during the first two days of the UK festival. Following Foo Fighters’ surprise Friday performance, Grohl was back on stage Saturday for not one, but two unannounced cameos.

Hours after jamming out on drums with Pretenders and Johnny Marr, Grohl strapped on a guitar and joined Guns N’ Roses for their set-closing performance of “Paradise City.” “There’s never such a thing as too many guitars!” proclaimed GN’R frontman Axl Rose as he introduced Grohl.

Back in 2016, Grohl famously lent his throne to Rose after the GN’R frontman broke his leg prior to the band’s reunion tour. In the years since then, the two acts have shared the stage on several occasions, including at the 2021 BottleRock Music Festival — where organizer pulled the plug halfway through their performance of “Paradise City” due to curfew.

Grohl is on a brief respite from Foo Fighters, but the tour machine is scheduled to rev back up beginning next month (get tickets here). Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses will kick off a new leg of North American stadium shows beginning in August (get tickets here).

Dave Grohl joins Guns N' Roses on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury for 'Paradise City' 🌹 pic.twitter.com/gqJx8anjBT — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023