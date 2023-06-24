Menu
Dave Grohl, Johnny Marr Join Pretenders at Glastonbury: Watch

Marr was briefly a member of Pretenders in the late 1980s

Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr with Pretenders
Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr with Pretenders, photo via Twitter
June 24, 2023 | 4:36pm ET

    Following Foo Fighters’ surprise Friday performance at Glastonbury, Dave Grohl stuck around for another unannounced cameo on Saturday: the Foo Fighters frontman played drums for Pretenders during their own set at the UK festival.

    Grohl wasn’t the only big-name guest to join Chrissie Hynde-led outfit. Johnny Marr, who briefly played in Pretenders following The Smiths’ breakup in 1987, also made a surprise appearance during the band’s Glastonbury set.

    The Pretenders’ set included songs like “Back On the Chain Gang,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “I’ll Stand By You,” and “Tattooed Love Boys.” Watch fan captured footage below.

    Pretenders are set to release their new album, Relentless, on September 15th. Last week, they unveiled their latest single, “I Think About You Daily” featuring Jonny Greenwood.

    Later this summer, Pretenders will open for Guns N’ Roses on their US stadium tour. Tickets are available here.

    Revisit Chrissie Hynde’s 2020 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

