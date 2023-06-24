Following Foo Fighters’ surprise Friday performance at Glastonbury, Dave Grohl stuck around for another unannounced cameo on Saturday: the Foo Fighters frontman played drums for Pretenders during their own set at the UK festival.

Grohl wasn’t the only big-name guest to join Chrissie Hynde-led outfit. Johnny Marr, who briefly played in Pretenders following The Smiths’ breakup in 1987, also made a surprise appearance during the band’s Glastonbury set.

The Pretenders’ set included songs like “Back On the Chain Gang,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “I’ll Stand By You,” and “Tattooed Love Boys.” Watch fan captured footage below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pretenders are set to release their new album, Relentless, on September 15th. Last week, they unveiled their latest single, “I Think About You Daily” featuring Jonny Greenwood.

Later this summer, Pretenders will open for Guns N’ Roses on their US stadium tour. Tickets are available here.

One of the great things about Glastonbury is seeing musicians who are old friends getting together to do some jamming! Advertisement Here’s Christie Hynde and The Pretenders with Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl (drums) Really special few minutes! #glastonbury2023 #davegrohl#johnnymarr pic.twitter.com/XM2SrnwBDe — Jonathan Boyers (@jmboyers) June 24, 2023

Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr live on stage with The Pretenders 🔥pic.twitter.com/yPN6Xm1hio Advertisement — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023

Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr with The Pretenders 🤘🏻#Glastonbury23 #Glastonburypic.twitter.com/zVd0KLJj7S — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023

Thanks to Dave Grohl for joining The Pretenders at @glastonbury! Watch the full set now on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/K7y8RDDhUd#Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/sx2LmC9rNA — The Pretenders (@ThePretendersHQ) June 24, 2023

Revisit Chrissie Hynde’s 2020 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…