Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dave Matthews Band’s Crash Awakened Something in Me

Craaaaaaaaaaaaash into meeeeeeeeee

Advertisement
Dave Mathews crash awakened something in me review
Dave Matthews, photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns, illustration by Steven Fiche
Follow
June 28, 2023 | 10:16am ET

    The more I explain, the less it makes sense. I’m self-aware enough to acknowledge the baggage that comes along with my Slint posters and vinyl collection, my stick-and-poke tattoos and ironic dad hats. I understand that I present as someone who would contribute nothing but sarcastic remarks (probably relating to the great Chicago River fiasco of 2004) when it comes to the topic of Dave Matthews Band’s smash hit Crash – but that’s where you’ve pegged me wrong.

    I’m younger than 1996’s Crash, I wasn’t raised by jam-band-loving hippies, and at the time I first crashed into Dave Matthews, I hadn’t ever tasted the devil’s lettuce. And still, Dave Matthews Band’s Crash awakened something in me. Or, rather, it birthed something in me; something that wasn’t there before, but is now core to who I am as a music consumer, critic, and human being – a failsafe to keep me from climbing too far up my own behind.

    It started, like so many confusing things, freshman year of high school. A nervous little boy, I had one love, one identifying personality trait that I held onto for dear life: my passion for music. Given the chance to go to a show – any show – I was an immediate yes. It didn’t matter if I’d never heard of anyone on the bill or if the ticket price drained a bulk of my babysitting revenue, I was in.

    Advertisement

    So when an uncle invited me to tag along to a Dave Matthews Band concert at Blossom Music Center, I had no follow-up questions. I threw down the money, talked my best buddy into doing the same, and made the 40-minute trip to the amphitheater. What awaited us was only known by God and Dave himself.

    Put plainly, dancing in that grass to extended versions of songs I’d never heard before was a fucking blast. Despite being one of the few at the show uninebriated by any sort of intoxicating substance, I left the show buzzing.

    Get Dave Matthews Band Tickets Here

    Advertisement

    I spent the next few weeks absorbing everything I could about the culture of Dave. I watched old interviews, fan-made comedy videos, and live bootlegs until I had strong opinions on which of their 85 (no, really, 85) live albums captured the band at their best. But while the most hardcore fans skewed towards obsessing over those recorded shows, I remained fixated on the recorded material. Primarily, Crash.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ateez outlaw bouncy interview crate digging favorite albums

10 Dynamic Pop Albums ATEEZ Think Every Music Fan Should Own

June 27, 2023

hbo streaming wars warner bros. discovery

Why HBO’s Moves Could Signal the End of the Streaming Wars

June 26, 2023

valley lost in translation interview

10 Dreamy Albums Valley Think Every Music Fan Should Own

June 23, 2023

Mars Volta De-Loused

The Mars Volta's De-Loused in the Comatorium Grooves As Hard as It Grieves

June 23, 2023

Maria Hill Secret Invasion

Marvel's Maria Hill: A Supporting Character Who Became One of the MCU's MVPs

June 22, 2023

amanda shires crate diggin favorite albums best own tom waits fiona apple ray charles leonard cohen

10 Albums by Powerhouse Songwriters That Amanda Shires Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

June 22, 2023

ben folds crate digging interview 10 best piano albums favorite

10 Piano Albums Ben Folds Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

June 1, 2023

Succession Dumb Okay

It's Okay if Succession Makes You Feel Dumb

May 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Matthews Band's Crash Awakened Something in Me

Menu Shop Search Newsletter