David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

In honor of the 50th anniversary of his last show performing as his alter-ego

David Bowie, photo by Masayoshi Sukita/The David Bowie Archive
June 1, 2023 | 9:17am ET

    Exactly 50 years to the date of David Bowie’s final performance as Ziggy Stardust, digitally restored footage of the performance will be shown at the very venue where it happened. On July 3rd, 2023, London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith will host a screening of the 1979 concert film Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture, now restored in 4K.

    Known as the Odeon back in 1973, the Eventim Appolo Hammersmith will roll out the red carpet to commemorate Ziggy Stardust’s legacy, welcoming a fleet of some of his frequent collaborators and musical successors for an on-stage panel ahead of the screening.

    The restoration of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture also contains famed guitarist Jeff Beck’s performance scenes, which were cut from its original iteration. Shot by filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (Monterey Pop, Bob Dylan Don’t Look Back, Depeche Mode 101), the new version — complete with 5.1 sound — revitalized stellar onstage antics along with candid backstage moments of Bowie and The Spiders from Mars, plus a guest appearance from Ringo Starr.

    Related Video

    In addition to the Eventim Appolo screening, simultaneous one-night-only screenings of the Q&A and the film will also go down on July 3rd in cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Australia. Screenings in Canada, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary will take place throughout July, while additional screenings will be announced in the US, Latin America, Asia, France, Spain, Belgium, and Scandinavia.

    Update: The complete film and its companion soundtrack will receive a physical release on August 11th. The digitally restored film will be available on Blu-ray, while the companion soundtrack with remastered audio will be packaged on vinyl and CD.

    Ticket information and additional details can be found on Bowie’s website. See a trailer for the restoration below.

    If you can’t make it to the theater, you can watch Brett Morgen’s 2022 Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

    Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Tracklist:

    CD – Disc 1
    01. Introduction Part 1
    02. Hang On To Yourself
    03. Ziggy Stardust
    04. Watch That Man
    05. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
    06. All The Young Dudes
    07. Oh! You Pretty Things
    08. Moonage Daydream
    09. Changes
    10. Space Oddity
    11. My Death

    CD – Disc 2
    01. Cracked Actor Time
    02. The Width Of A Circle
    03. Let’s Spend the Night Together
    04. Suffragette City
    05. White Light/White Heat
    06. Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)
    07. Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)
    08. Farewell Speech
    09. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

    Vinyl – Side 1
    Introduction Hang On To Yourself
    Ziggy Stardust
    Watch That Man
    Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
    All The Young Dudes
    Oh! You Pretty Things
    Moonage Daydream

    Vinyl – Side 2
    Changes
    Space Oddity
    My Death
    Cracked Actor
    Time

    Vinyl – Side 3
    The Width Of A Circle
    Let’s Spend The Night Together
    Suffragette City

    Vinyl – Side 4
    White Light/White Heat
    Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)
    Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)
    Farewell Speech
    Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

