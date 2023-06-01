David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

Exactly 50 years to the date of David Bowie’s final performance as Ziggy Stardust, digitally restored footage of the performance will be shown at the very venue where it happened. On July 3rd, 2023, London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith will host a screening of the 1979 concert film Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture, now restored in 4K.

Known as the Odeon back in 1973, the Eventim Appolo Hammersmith will roll out the red carpet to commemorate Ziggy Stardust’s legacy, welcoming a fleet of some of his frequent collaborators and musical successors for an on-stage panel ahead of the screening.

The restoration of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture also contains famed guitarist Jeff Beck’s performance scenes, which were cut from its original iteration. Shot by filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (Monterey Pop, Bob Dylan Don’t Look Back, Depeche Mode 101), the new version — complete with 5.1 sound — revitalized stellar onstage antics along with candid backstage moments of Bowie and The Spiders from Mars, plus a guest appearance from Ringo Starr.

In addition to the Eventim Appolo screening, simultaneous one-night-only screenings of the Q&A and the film will also go down on July 3rd in cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Australia. Screenings in Canada, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary will take place throughout July, while additional screenings will be announced in the US, Latin America, Asia, France, Spain, Belgium, and Scandinavia.

Update: The complete film and its companion soundtrack will receive a physical release on August 11th. The digitally restored film will be available on Blu-ray, while the companion soundtrack with remastered audio will be packaged on vinyl and CD.

Ticket information and additional details can be found on Bowie’s website. See a trailer for the restoration below.

If you can’t make it to the theater, you can watch Brett Morgen’s 2022 Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Tracklist:

CD – Disc 1

01. Introduction Part 1

02. Hang On To Yourself

03. Ziggy Stardust

04. Watch That Man

05. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

06. All The Young Dudes

07. Oh! You Pretty Things

08. Moonage Daydream

09. Changes

10. Space Oddity

11. My Death

CD – Disc 2

01. Cracked Actor Time

02. The Width Of A Circle

03. Let’s Spend the Night Together

04. Suffragette City

05. White Light/White Heat

06. Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

08. Farewell Speech

09. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

Vinyl – Side 1

Introduction Hang On To Yourself

Ziggy Stardust

Watch That Man

Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

All The Young Dudes

Oh! You Pretty Things

Moonage Daydream

Vinyl – Side 2

Changes

Space Oddity

My Death

Cracked Actor

Time

Vinyl – Side 3

The Width Of A Circle

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Suffragette City

Vinyl – Side 4

White Light/White Heat

Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

Farewell Speech

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide