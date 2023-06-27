David Corenswet Is Superman, Rachel Brosnahan Is Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has found his hero: David Corenswet has officially been cast as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. He’ll be joined by Rachel Brosnahan, who has been tapped to play Lois Lane in the DC Studios film. Gunn himself confirmed the news on Twitter, adding, “They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people.”

The news comes after a months-long talent search. Both Corenswet and Brosnahan’s names have been at the top of the pile since May, while Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were also vying for the cape and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were up for The Daily Planet’s star reporter. Reports that Gunn and his co-DC Studios boss, Peter Safran, had screen-tested all six actors earlier this month signaled that a final decision was near.

It’s a major break for Corenswet, as playing the iconic Superman will be his first time starring in a major theatrical release — let alone what is sure to be a multi-film, multi-million dollar franchise. The 29-year-old’s breakout role came in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician for Netflix, which ran for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He went on to appear in the Netflix mini Hollywood, HBO’s We Own This City, and A24’s Pearl, Ti West’s slasher prequel to X. He’s next set for parts in Apple TV’s Lady in the Lake series and the pluralized Twister sequel, Twisters.

Brosnahan, meanwhile, has become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and beloved talents after her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning run in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. That Prime Video series ended its five-season run earlier this year, and succeeding past Lois Lanes like Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams is a hell of a following act.

Next on Gunn’s casting sheet will undoubtedly be Superman’s infamous counterpart, Lex Luthor. Hoult was apparently originally targeting the Lex role before shifting to Clark, but now that he’s out of the running for the hero, he may return to try out for the villain. If he does, he’ll reportedly be up against brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård.