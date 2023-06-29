Menu
David Draiman Sings Israel’s National Anthem, Says “Fuck Roger Waters” at Disturbed’s Tel Aviv Show: Watch

"Fuck Roger Waters and all the rest of his BDS nazi assholes -- every last single one of them!"

David Draiman Israel national anthem Roger Waters
Disturbed’s David Draiman performs in Israel, via YouTube
June 29, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Disturbed frontman David Draiman sang Israel’s nation anthem “Hatikvah” during the band’s show in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night (June 28th). The rock singer has long been a staunch supporter of the country and has often spoken out against antisemitism.

    Draiman, who is Jewish, performed “Hatikvah” toward the end of the set, with the crowd enthusiastically singing along. The vocalist actually trained to be a cantor (a singer at a synagogue) when he was younger, and that experience was evident in his performance. In fact, his grandfather was a cantor in Israel.

    It’s not the first time Draiman sang the national anthem in Israel. Back in 2019, he did the same during Disturbed’s first-ever show in the country.

    In recent years, Draiman has blasted Roger Waters, calling the Pink Floyd legend “a very sick man” and a “piece of shit” for his cultural boycott of Israel and seemingly antisemitic actions. During the concert in Tel Aviv last night, Draiman exclaimed from the stage, “Fuck Roger Waters and all the rest of his BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] nazi assholes — every last single one of them! We don’t need that shit. We’ve survived worse than them and we will continue surviving worse than them!”

    David Draiman depression and addiction
     Editor's Pick
    Disturbed’s David Draiman: I Recently Almost Lost My Life to “Addiction and Depression”

    Disturbed will kick off a summer US tour on July 11th in Denver, with support from Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer. The outing will run through a September 4th show in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Tickets are available here.

    Watch David Draiman sing Israel’s national anthem and curse out Roger Waters in the video clips below.

