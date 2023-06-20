Menu
Debbie Harry Defends David Bowie Flashing Her: “I Was a Consenting Adult”

“Most women would really die to be in that room"

debbie harry david bowie flashed blondie rock music news quoteworthy
Debbie Harry and David Bowie, photo by Ian Hodgson/AFP via Getty Images
June 20, 2023 | 10:26am ET

    As she tells it in her 2019 memoir Face It, Debbie Harry has survived some horrifying non-consensual encounters with men — but one moment she recalls fondly is the time David Bowie flashed her in 1977. She doubled-down in defense of the late glam rock icon in a recent interview with The Times, clarifying that she was a “consenting adult” when Bowie whipped his penis out in front of her in the midst of a Blondie tour.

    In Face It, Harry writes: “One time David and Iggy [Pop] were looking for some blow. Their connection in New York had suddenly died and they were out. A friend had given me a gram, but I had barely touched it. I didn’t care for coke too much — it made me jittery and wired and it affected my throat. So I went upstairs with my vast quantity of cocaine and they just sucked it right up in one swoop.”

    She goes on: “After they did the blow, David pulled out his cock — as if I were the official cock checker or something. Since I was in an all-male band, maybe they figured I really was the cock-check lady… David’s size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy.”

    The Times’ Ed Potton added that some women in particular might have “demurred” the impromptu exposé, but Harry made it clear that it wasn’t unwanted whatsoever: “I think you should rethink that,” she retorted lightheartedly. “Most women would really die to be in that room… You have to consider the context — I was a consenting adult, shall we say. I believe that that is really the borderline.” (If our math is right, Harry would’ve been 31 or 32 at the time.)

    Bowie and the Blondie crew were always tight, and Harry even performed at a 2016 tribute show at Carnegie Hall shortly after his death. “I can’t say enough things about David Bowie to show how much I love him,” she wrote in a statement at the time.

    Harry will also dust off the Blondie hit “Heart of Glass” as a duet with Dolly Parton for the country icon’s upcoming album Rockstar.

