Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Cult indie icons Deeper have announced their new album Careful!, out September 8th, with its lead single “Build a Bridge” streaming now. Along with the news, the band have revealed their 2023 tour dates.

Careful! marks Deeper’s third album overall and their debut for Sub Pop: “I wanted these to be interesting songs, but in a way where a two-year-old would vibe out to it,” the band’s Nic Gohl said in a statement, naming “coked-out Bowie” as a major influence. “It’s pop music, basically… We’ve always talked about how we didn’t want to stay in one genre as a band.”

Pop melodies drive “Build a Bridge,” but they’re undercut with Deeper’s classic pointed, jittery guitars that make the track at once catchy and a little unnerving. Its lyrics reckon with finding — while, perhaps, also losing — yourself: “A troubled life/ I saw the mirror/ Is this really what you need?” go the song’s opening lines.

Deeper’s headlining tour dates kick off on September 21st in Indianapolis, making stops across North America before hitting the UK/EU throughout November. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. ET over at Ticketmaster; once they’re on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Listen to “Build a Bridge” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Careful! and the dates for Deeper’s 2023 tour.

Deeper’s last album was 2020’s Auto-Pain.

Careful! Artwork:

Careful! Tracklist:

01. Build a Bridge

02. Heat Lamp

03. Glare

04. Tele

05. Bite

06. Pilsen 4th

07. Sub

08. Fame

09. Everynight

10. Airplane Air

11. devil-loc

12. Dualbass

13. Pressure

Deeper 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Union Park)

09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer #

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

09/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made #

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

09/30 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos #

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic #

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside) $

10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar $

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah $

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $

10/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium $

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent $

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Skylark ^

10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

11/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar

11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/03 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/05 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/10 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

# = w/ Godcaster

$ = w/ Mia Joy

^ = w/ Worlds Worst