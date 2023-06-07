Menu
Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Stream the single "Build a Bridge"

Deeper, photo courtesy of the artist
June 7, 2023 | 2:00pm ET

    Cult indie icons Deeper have announced their new album Careful!, out September 8th, with its lead single “Build a Bridge” streaming now. Along with the news, the band have revealed their 2023 tour dates.

    Careful! marks Deeper’s third album overall and their debut for Sub Pop: “I wanted these to be interesting songs, but in a way where a two-year-old would vibe out to it,” the band’s Nic Gohl said in a statement, naming “coked-out Bowie” as a major influence. “It’s pop music, basically… We’ve always talked about how we didn’t want to stay in one genre as a band.”

    Pop melodies drive “Build a Bridge,” but they’re undercut with Deeper’s classic pointed, jittery guitars that make the track at once catchy and a little unnerving. Its lyrics reckon with finding — while, perhaps, also losing — yourself: “A troubled life/ I saw the mirror/ Is this really what you need?” go the song’s opening lines.

    Deeper’s headlining tour dates kick off on September 21st in Indianapolis, making stops across North America before hitting the UK/EU throughout November. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. ET over at Ticketmaster; once they’re on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Listen to “Build a Bridge” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Careful! and the dates for Deeper’s 2023 tour.

    Deeper’s last album was 2020’s Auto-Pain.

    Careful! Artwork:

    Careful! Tracklist:
    01. Build a Bridge
    02. Heat Lamp
    03. Glare
    04. Tele
    05. Bite
    06. Pilsen 4th
    07. Sub
    08. Fame
    09. Everynight
    10. Airplane Air
    11. devil-loc
    12. Dualbass
    13. Pressure

    Deeper 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Union Park)
    09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer #
    09/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #
    09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G #
    09/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #
    09/25 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #
    09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made #
    09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #
    09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #
    09/30 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #
    10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #
    10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos #
    10/05 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic #
    10/06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside) $
    10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
    10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar $
    10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah $
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $
    10/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium $
    10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent $
    10/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $
    10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $
    10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^
    10/22 – Denver, CO @ Skylark ^
    10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
    11/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar
    11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    11/03 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    11/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/05 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
    11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
    11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
    11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
    11/10 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
    11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    11/12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
    11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

    # = w/ Godcaster
    $ = w/ Mia Joy
    ^ = w/ Worlds Worst

