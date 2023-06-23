Hometowns of Consequence is all about celebrating the venues that allow culture and community to thrive. Although Providence, Rhode Island is the third-most populous city in New England, it’s easy to think of it as a smaller market you can skip going from Boston to Hartford. But the city has been dubbed the region’s Creative Capital for a reason, and as Deer Tick point out, it’s venues like the Columbus Theatre that give local artists a home.

“The Columbus is a big theatre that still retains the feel of a DIY venue, to a degree,” says Deer Tick’s John McCauley, praising the historic site “for being an inclusive space for the Providence music community to perform and congregate.”

Originally built in 1926, the building stands out for its Italianate palace construction, including a prominent cupola centered with a clock. Presenting vaudeville acts and movies over its first 45 years, the Columbus shuttered for necessary renovations following the Station nightclub fire of ’09. When it reopened in ’12, it welcomed back live performances and comedy alongside second-run film events. Run by The Columbus Cooperative (which includes local folk band The Low Anthem), the theatre boasts an 800-seat main room, a 200-seat upstairs space, and a studio where McCauley used to jam with other burgeoning Providence musicians.

Advertisement

Acts like Future Islands, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, Conor Oberst, Michael Ian Black, Lady Lamb, David Cross, Diet Cig, and more have all come through. Even with such big-name bookings, the Columbus Theatre still finds time to host themed film nights, festivals, and even screenings and Q&As for the likes of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s classic UHF.

Deer Tick have played a number of shows there, and have two more on the books for November in support of their new LP, Emotional Contracts. Get tickets to those and all their upcoming dates here, and check out their new in-studio performance video for the album single “Forgiving Ties” below. Then read on to see why the band holds Columbus Theatre so close to their hearts, and remember to vote for you own favorite local venue at Hometowns of Consequence.

Advertisement

What’s your favorite hometown venue and why?

Providence has an ever-evolving chain of house (and previously warehouse) venues. There are too many to name, but places like Mars Gas were my entry point to the music scene here. Later on, I’d spend a lot of time at Headquarters (aka the Pain Palace), but my favorite actual, established venue is the Columbus Theatre.

What’s a particularly strong memory you have of playing or seeing a show there?

Our side band, Happiness, played our first-ever show at the Columbus 10 years ago with The Felice Brothers. Deer Tick has also played many times in the big theatre. My favorite show I’ve ever seen there was probably Michael Hurley in the small upstairs room. When something special is happening in that room, people become incredibly attentive and silent.

Advertisement

Has the Columbus Theatre played an important part of your career or development as an artist?

The Columbus is a big theatre that still retains the feel of a DIY venue, to a degree. I spent a lot of time in the studio upstairs with fellow Providence musicians, talking and jamming late into the night. Throughout my 20s, other than Nolan’s [Corner Pub], it was kind of our hub.

Advertisement

What separates an “okay” venue from a “great” venue?

From the perspective of the band, a bathroom and a trash can in the green room are the first things you notice if they’re missing. Thoughtfully considered viewing and sound and a staff that is well taken care of all lend themselves to a better experience.

Why would you encourage fans to go see a show or musicians to play a gig at the Columbus Theatre?

As I said before, theatres have an effect on people that bars cannot. The stakes feel higher, so you feel compelled to pay attention. The rooms and activities are divided and compartmentalized. You should see a show at the Columbus if you’re committed to enjoying live performance. As a performer, I’d recommend playing there for the same reason. I think the venue attracts the people you’d want to see your music.

Advertisement

What would you say to the people working at Valley Bar to show your appreciation?

I’ll say, “Hi Tom!” and thank you for being an inclusive space for the Providence music community to perform and congregate. I’d also like to shout out some prominent mainstays I’ve seen at the venue over the years: Rafay Rashid (Ravi Shavi), Museum Legs, Nova One, The Quahogs and many more. I love the Providence music community.

Columbus Theatre — Hometown Info:

Opened: 2012 (originally 1926)

Capacity: 800 main theatre, 200 upstairs theatre

Location: 270 Broadway, Providence, Rhode Island, 02903

Advertisement

Upcoming Shows: Deer Tick, Mike Birbiglia, of Montreal, Bob mould, Julie Byrne, Brian Posehn, Sam Morril, Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, The Pines of Rome with Planning for Burial and Handsy, Rhys Darby

Website and Tickets: ColumbusTheatre.com

Socials: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter