New York rocker Des Rocs has announced his sophomore album, Dream Machine, due August 25th via Sumerian Records. In advance of its release, he’s unleashed the single “Nowhere Kid.”
Des Rocs is the stage name of Danny Rocco, who made waves with his 2021 debut A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place. He co-produced the new album with Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures) and Matt Wallace (Faith No More, The Replacements).
“Nowhere Kid” follows previous single “Never Ending Moment,” which arrived in April. Regarding the new song, Rocs stated, “‘Nowhere Kid’ is an anthem for the lonely. A battle hymn for anyone wrestling with the isolation of modern life. Growing up, I struggled to reconcile my dreams with my surroundings.”
He added, “There was this constant inner-monologue that ran in circles around who I was versus who I wanted to be. I hope ‘Nowhere Kid’ can be a beacon to guide those struggling with a dreadful sense of solitude out of their darkness.”
Des Rocs recently played the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. He’ll support the new album with a run of North American tour dates, with most scheduled for late July. Pick up tickets here.
Pre-orders for Dream Machine are available here. Check out the single “Nowhere Kid” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and tour dates.
Dream Machine Artwork:
Dream Machine Tracklist:
01. Dream Machine
02. I Am The Lightning
03. White Gold
04. Nowhere Kid
05. Never Ending Moment
06. Bad Blood
07. Natural Born Thriller
08. In The Night
09. Up To You
Des Rocs 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
07/27 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Lounge
09/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre