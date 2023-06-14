Menu
Des Rocs Announces New Album Dream Machine, Unveils Single “Nowhere Kid”: Stream

The New York musician's sophomore effort arrives on August 25th

Des Rocs new album 2023
Des Rocs, photo by Amy Harris
June 14, 2023 | 2:52pm ET

    New York rocker Des Rocs has announced his sophomore album, Dream Machine, due August 25th via Sumerian Records. In advance of its release, he’s unleashed the single “Nowhere Kid.”

    Des Rocs is the stage name of Danny Rocco, who made waves with his 2021 debut A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place. He co-produced the new album with Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures) and Matt Wallace (Faith No More, The Replacements).

    “Nowhere Kid” follows previous single “Never Ending Moment,” which arrived in April. Regarding the new song, Rocs stated, “‘Nowhere Kid’ is an anthem for the lonely. A battle hymn for anyone wrestling with the isolation of modern life. Growing up, I struggled to reconcile my dreams with my surroundings.”

    He added, “There was this constant inner-monologue that ran in circles around who I was versus who I wanted to be. I hope ‘Nowhere Kid’ can be a beacon to guide those struggling with a dreadful sense of solitude out of their darkness.”

    Des Rocs recently played the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. He’ll support the new album with a run of North American tour dates, with most scheduled for late July. Pick up tickets here.

    Pre-orders for Dream Machine are available here. Check out the single “Nowhere Kid” below, followed by the album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

    Dream Machine Artwork:

    Des Rocs Dream Machine

    Dream Machine Tracklist:
    01. Dream Machine
    02. I Am The Lightning
    03. White Gold
    04. Nowhere Kid
    05. Never Ending Moment
    06. Bad Blood
    07. Natural Born Thriller
    08. In The Night
    09. Up To You

    Des Rocs 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
    07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    07/27 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Lounge
    09/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

