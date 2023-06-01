Digable Planets Announce Reachin’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Digable Planets are heading out on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).

Kicking of September 8th in Raleigh, North Carolina, the 12-date trek takes Digable Planets to Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up September 24th in Austin. The shows follow a run of festival appearances for the hip-hop trio, including stints at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, TD Halifax Jazz Festival, Calgary Folk Music Festival, and Blue Note Jazz Festival in June and July.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. You can also look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Despite only releasing two albums — 1993’s Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) and 1994’s Blowout Comb — Digable Planets have endured thanks to Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving’s pioneering contributions to jazz-rap and unwavering displays of Black nationalism.

Digable Planets 2023 Tour Dates:

06/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

06/24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion

07/11 — Halifax, NS @ TD Halifax Jazz Festival

07/27 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

07/28 — Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley

08/25 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING 2023

09/08 — Raleigh, NC @ TBD

09/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club?

09/12 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/14 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/19 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

09/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/22 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival

09/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s