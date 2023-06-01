Menu
Digable Planets Announce Reachin’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Coming to North America this September

Digable Planets
Digable Planets, photo courtesy of artist
June 1, 2023 | 1:14pm ET

    Digable Planets are heading out on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space). 

    Kicking of September 8th in Raleigh, North Carolina, the 12-date trek takes Digable Planets to Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up September 24th in Austin. The shows follow a run of festival appearances for the hip-hop trio, including stints at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, TD Halifax Jazz Festival, Calgary Folk Music Festival, and Blue Note Jazz Festival in June and July.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. You can also look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Despite only releasing two albums — 1993’s Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) and 1994’s Blowout Comb — Digable Planets have endured thanks to Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving’s pioneering contributions to jazz-rap and unwavering displays of Black nationalism.

    Digable Planets 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
    06/24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion
    07/11 — Halifax, NS @ TD Halifax Jazz Festival
    07/27 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
    07/28 — Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley
    08/25 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING 2023
    09/08 — Raleigh, NC @ TBD
    09/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club?
    09/12 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    09/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/14 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    09/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/19 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    09/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    09/22 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival
    09/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

