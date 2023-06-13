Menu
Release of Avatar 3 Delayed Until 2025, Fourth and Fifth Films to Follow in 2029 and 2031

Disney has also altered release dates for Deadpool 3 and the next Avengers films

avatar way of water disney plus hbo max streaming news movie film sci fi fantasy james cameron
Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th Century Fox)
June 13, 2023 | 11:51am ET

    There was an 11 year gap between the first two Avatar films, so what’s another year to wait for the upcoming third film in the franchise

    Disney announced that it has delayed the release of Avatar 3 by a year, from December 2024 to December 2025. Additionally, Avatar 4 has been moved back to December 2029, and Avatar 5 has been pushed to December 2031. (In the meantime, the second Avatar film, The Way of the Water, is available to stream on Disney+ and MAX.)

    Those aren’t the only major release dates changes announced by Disney: Deadpool 3 has been moved up to May 3rd, 2024, six months earlier than its previous release date. On the flip side, Avengers: Kang Dynasty — starring embattled actor Jonathan Majors — has been pushed a year to May 1st, 2026. Its planned follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, will now arrive on May 7th, 2027. Despite recent abuse allegations, Major remains attached to the Marvel franchise — for now.

    Related Video

    Disney has also announced two new Star Wars films set for release in 2026, which will mark the first installments in the franchise since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A third Star Wars movie is slated for 2027.

    Other calendar changes include Captain America: Brave New World moving to July 26th; Thunderbolts to December 20th, 2024; Blade to February 14, 2025; and Fantastic Four to May 2, 2025.

