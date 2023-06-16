Menu
Doja Cat Grabs Our “Attention” with New Single: Stream

Her first proper solo single since Planet Her

Doja Cat, photo by Grizz Lee
and
June 16, 2023 | 8:28am ET

    Doja Cat has dropped the new single “Attention,” a hopeful little taste of what her as-yet-unannounced fourth album might sound like.

    Built around a funky, mid-tempo beat with swirling harps galore, the track shows off Doja’s newer, rawer direction. In May, the 27-year-old claimed that her previous two albums were “cash-grabs,” tweeting: “I realized I hadn’t done anything personal and that I was cranking out digestible pop hits for children on Twitter to get into fights about.” Focusing more on rap verses than sugary pop hooks, “Attention” builds on the same theme, with lyrics like “You follow me, but you don’t really care about the music” to boot.

    The accompanying music video is a change of pace for Doja too — whereas the videos for Planet Her’s singles played upon her knack for sexual playfulness, the video for “Attention” offers stark images like Doja covered head-to-toe in blood in between shots of her strutting the streets of Los Angeles. Directed by Tanu Muino, it proclaims her desire to begin shifting her public image — as another lyric says, Doja is not “afraid to finally say shit with my chest.” Watch the music video for “Attention” below.

    “Attention” marks Doja’s first bit of new music since “Vegas” from the Elvis soundtrack and her feature on SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix. Last year, she flexed her rock chops with a cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” for a Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial. Her last studio album was 2021’s Planet Her.

    “Attention” Single Artwork:

    Doja Cat Attention single stream

