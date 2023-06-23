Doja Cat Announces “The Scarlet Tour” with Ice Spice and Doechii

Doja Cat has mapped out her first North American arena tour for Fall 2023 with Ice Spice and TDE rapper/singer Doechii.

“The Scarlet Tour” spans 24 dates and kicks off on October 31st in San Francisco. From there, it’ll stop in Los Angeles, Austin, Brooklyn, Toronto, DC, and more before wrapping up on December 13th in Chicago. See Doja Cat’s full touring schedule below.

Fans can register for an opportunity to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Sunday, June 25th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, June 28th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Last week, Doja Cat released “Attention,” her first proper solo single since 2021’s Planet Her.

Doja Cat 2023 Tour Dates:

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

11/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

11/21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

11/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

12/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

12/04 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

12/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

12/08 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

12/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* = w/ Doechii

# = w/ Ice Spice