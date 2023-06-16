Dolly Parton has continued rolling out her Rockstar era with a pair of new tracks: an original song titled “Bygones” featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and a cover of Heart’s “Magic Man” with Ann Wilson herself.

“Bygones” also features Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and John 5, who recently joined the Crüe as their new guitarist. On the track, Parton and Halford trade dueling vocals, singing, “I’m sorry, so sorry/ How long must you punish me?/ Why can’t we just move on?/ Let bygones be bygones.”

In a statement, Parton called “Bygones” one of her “very favorites” on the album, adding, “The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

On her cover of “Magic Man,” Parton mostly sticks to the original, singing the first verse before handing the mic over to Wilson for the second verse. “Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original,” Parton said. “We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud.”

Check out “Bygones” and “Magic Man (Carl Version)” below.

Rockstar is out on November 17th and also includes the lead single, “World on Fire.” The 30-track album features nine original songs, including a collaboration with Stevie Nicks, as well as covers of “Let It Be” (featuring Paul and Ringo!), “Heart of Glass” (with Debbie Harry!), and “Stairway to Heaven” (with Lizzo and her flute!). Pre-orders are ongoing.